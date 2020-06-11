NAB to probe Rs29bn subsidy on sugar export, says Shahzad

ISLAMABAD: The government has initiated “a series of action” against “powerful” sugar mill owners by sending the first case against them to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) asking it to probe the grant of Rs29 billion subsidy to them during the last five years.

Besides, cases of tax evasion, cartelisation and taking advantage of loopholes in regulatory framework are also being sent to relevant departments.

“Today we have sent the first reference to NAB regarding subsidy on sugar export given to the mill owners during last five years,” Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said in a press conference on Wednesday.

He said the action against sugar mills owners was being taken in the light of the recent forensic audit report of the sugar inquiry commission.

The SAPM said the mills owners moved the court against the commission’s report on Wednesday though the commission had already given a fair chance of defence to the mill owners and heard them one by one. “It’s too late for them to file the case in the court as the commission has already completed its job under the law and the constitution and made its report public,” he added.

On Sunday, the prime minister had approved a massive investigation through accountability organisations against the ‘sugar cartel’ allegedly involved in a multi-billion rupee scam.

Mr Akbar said NAB would not only investigate grant of export subsidy during the previous governments but would also probe Rs2.4 billion subsidy given by Punjab government (of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf) during 2018-19. “We have also presented ourselves for accountability,” he added.

The SAPM said the government had started action against what he called “sugar mafia” despite threats being received by Prime Minister Imran Khan, himself and senior government officials.

He said action had also been started for reforms in regulatory bodies like the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan.

In a veiled reference to the departure abroad of ruling party’s stalwart Jahangir Tareen, PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif blamed the government for helping the “ATM” flee the country though he was a prime suspect in the sugar scam.

Published in Dawn, June 11th, 2020