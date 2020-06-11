DAWN.COM

Five fighters killed in occupied Kashmir

AFPUpdated June 11, 2020

Srinagar: Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard as people walk through central Srinagar on Wednesday.—AFP
SRINAGAR: Five fighters were killed on Wednesday in a dawn gun battle with hundreds of troops in Indian occupied Kashmir, officials said, as New Delhi escalates counter-insurgency efforts in the disputed territory.

The fatalities pushed the death toll during the current escalation — which has ramped up since India’s nationwide coronavirus lockdown started in late March — to 14 in four days.

A police officer claimed that the men were in an underground hideout at an apple orchard near Sugoo village south of Srinagar and were surrounded by the troops before daybreak.

“Their bodies and five weapons were retrieved from the site,” army spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

Published in Dawn, June 11th, 2020

Comments (5)

Fastrack
Jun 11, 2020 08:06am
Indian atrocities have turned whole Kashmiri nation is freedom fighters.
Recommend 0
DADA
Jun 11, 2020 08:12am
Fighters, who????
Recommend 0
Raja Parekh
Jun 11, 2020 08:21am
Carona needs to be eradicated from this planet
Recommend 0
SOS
Jun 11, 2020 08:31am
Kashmiris have the right to fight for their freedom.
Recommend 0
Sajjad
Jun 11, 2020 08:31am
@Fastrack, is it? Check the reality sometimes? You will be surprised.
Recommend 0

