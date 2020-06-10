DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 11, 2020

PTV sacks 2 officials for airing 'incorrect' map of Pakistan

Dawn.comJune 10, 2020

Email

The incident took place on June 6. — Screengrab/File
The incident took place on June 6. — Screengrab/File

State-run Pakistan Television (PTV) has fired two employees for airing an "incorrect map of Pakistan" that showing occupied Kashmir to be a part of Indian territory.

The incident was taken up in the Senate on June 8 after Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani referred the matter to the Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the state broadcaster said: "Taking strict action on the recommendations of the inquiry committee designated to probe the airing of an incorrect image of a map of Pakistan on June 6 on PTV News, PTV management has terminated two officials found responsible for the professional oversight."

In a tweet on June 7, PTV had said it had "zero tolerance for such negligence" and had assured that strict action will be taken against those responsible.

The incident — which had drawn a lot of ire on social media — had also caught the attention of Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry and Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari.

In a tweet, Chaudhry had urged Information Minister Shibli Faraz to take notice of the incident.

Calling the incident "absolutely unacceptable", Mazari had attributed it to "sheer carelessness and lethargy". She had also urged the information minister to take note of the incident.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ahsan Gul
Jun 10, 2020 11:15pm
Good that those two got fired. Incompetent or may be intentional on their part.
Recommend 0
Daskalos
Jun 10, 2020 11:18pm
If it was a mistake by PTV employees , why sack them?
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jun 10, 2020 11:23pm
Firing 2 employees from job in Coronavirus period is inhumane.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 10, 2020 11:42pm
International map...absolutely true
Recommend 0
Hello World
Jun 10, 2020 11:59pm
I wish such swift action is taken against the Sugar and Petrol Mafia
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Back to what?

Back to what?

If only it could be easier to breathe in the post-pandemic world.

Editorial

June 10, 2020

Path of disaster

THE nightmare scenario that doctors in the country had warned of in April is fast approaching. At the time, senior...

June 10, 2020

Archaic law

AN archaic law, enacted by the colonial masters to oppress the ‘natives’, should not — in theory — be...

June 10, 2020

Melting glaciers

SINCE recent headlines have been dominated by the spread of the novel coronavirus and themes of racial injustice,...

June 09, 2020

Sugar investigation

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan has sanctioned the launch of multiple investigations against sugar mill owners on the ...

June 09, 2020

Beyond George Floyd

THE tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis has served as a bellwether event, sparking protests in cities across...

June 09, 2020

Building tragedy

YET again lives have been lost in a building collapse in Karachi — this time in Lyari. The narrow residential...