DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 10, 2020

Widespread mask-wearing could prevent Covid-19 second waves: study

ReutersJune 10, 2020

Email

Mannequins wearing face masks are pictured in a shop in Thailand on June 10. — Reuters
Mannequins wearing face masks are pictured in a shop in Thailand on June 10. — Reuters

Population-wide face mask use could push Covid-19 transmission down to controllable levels for national epidemics, and could prevent further waves of the pandemic disease when combined with lockdowns, according to a British study on Wednesday.

The research, led by scientists at the Britain’s Cambridge and Greenwich Universities, suggests lockdowns alone will not stop the resurgence of the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, but that even homemade masks can dramatically reduce transmission rates if enough people wear them in public.

“Our analyses support the immediate and universal adoption of face masks by the public,” said Richard Stutt, who co-led the study at Cambridge.

He said combining widespread mask use with social distancing and some lockdown measures, could be “an acceptable way of managing the pandemic and re-opening economic activity” before the development of an effective vaccine against Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

The study’s findings were published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society A scientific journal.

At the onset of the pandemic, scientific evidence on the effectiveness of face masks in slowing transmission of respiratory diseases was limited, and there was no data on Covid-19 since it was a previously unknown disease.

But, prompted by some new research in recent weeks, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Friday it now recommends that everyone wear fabric face masks in public to try to reduce disease spread.

In this study, researchers linked the dynamics of spread between people with population level models to assess the effect on the disease’s reproduction rate, or R value, of different scenarios of mask adoption combined with periods of lockdown.

The R value measures the average number of people that one infected person will pass the disease on to. An R value above one can lead to exponential growth.

The study found that if people wear masks whenever they are in public, it is twice as effective at reducing the R value than if masks are only worn after symptoms appear.

In all scenarios the study looked at, routine face mask use by 50 per cent or more of the population reduced Covid-19 spread to an R of less than 1.0, flattening future disease waves and allowing for less stringent lockdowns.

Experts not directly involved in the latest British study were divided over its conclusions.

Brooks Pollock, a Bristol University infectious disease modelling expert, said the likely impact of masks could be much smaller than predicted.

Trish Greenhalgh, an Oxford University professor, said the findings were encouraging and suggested masks “are likely to be an effective population measure”.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
bhaRAT©
Jun 10, 2020 07:27pm
Protection only possible through safety precautions. Pakistan was right to make it compulsory.
Recommend 0
Talha
Jun 10, 2020 07:30pm
One wonders why it took so long to come to the conclusion that face mask is effective in countering the pandemic when the evidence in the shape of rate of infection amongst the doctors treating Corona patients is available.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Back to what?

Back to what?

If only it could be easier to breathe in the post-pandemic world.

Editorial

June 10, 2020

Path of disaster

THE nightmare scenario that doctors in the country had warned of in April is fast approaching. At the time, senior...

June 10, 2020

Archaic law

AN archaic law, enacted by the colonial masters to oppress the ‘natives’, should not — in theory — be...

June 10, 2020

Melting glaciers

SINCE recent headlines have been dominated by the spread of the novel coronavirus and themes of racial injustice,...

June 09, 2020

Sugar investigation

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan has sanctioned the launch of multiple investigations against sugar mill owners on the ...

June 09, 2020

Beyond George Floyd

THE tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis has served as a bellwether event, sparking protests in cities across...

June 09, 2020

Building tragedy

YET again lives have been lost in a building collapse in Karachi — this time in Lyari. The narrow residential...