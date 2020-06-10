DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 10, 2020

Fake news screenshot about 'missing F-16' posing as Dawn.com surfaces on social media

Dawn.comJune 10, 2020

A screenshot of the fake news article.
A screenshot of the fake news article.

A screenshot of a fake news story doctored to look like an article on Dawn.com surfaced on social media on Wednesday.

The fake screenshot, shared on Twitter, attempts to mislead the public by suggesting that a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) F-16 fighter jet has gone 'missing' during a 'panic situation' in Karachi.

The fake screenshot — widely shared by Indian Twitterati — has surfaced on the same day that Indian media reported "panic" in Karachi on Tuesday night following what they called were rumours of Indian Air Force fighters crossing the Line of Control (LoC).

The image is cropped to show only the fake story's headline and is doctored to resemble news articles on Dawn.com. However, certain grammatical and stylistic deviations point to the glaring inauthenticity of the screenshot.

Firstly, a sans serif font has been used for the headline while the site uses a serif font. The line serving to separate the headline and the author is light grey in the fake screenshot while Dawn.com uses a prominent black coloured line.

Additionally, the colour of the font used for the author and the timestamp in the fake screenshot appear to be different. Similarly, the font below the Dawn logo for today's newspaper appears bold; on the real site the font is not bold.

Moreover, the icons for sharing the story on social media have been compressed in the fake screenshot using a photo editor. Similarly, the wrong font and colour have been used to indicate the number of comments on the fake story.

This is not the first attempt to mislead the public by circulating fake news using the Dawn brand.

Earlier, in April a fake social media post doctored to pose as Dawn.com surfaced on Facebook and Instagram attempting to mislead the public by suggesting that Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa had been "possibly infected" with Covid-19 and falsely claimed that he was under self-quarantine.

In October 2018, another fake screenshot of a news story attempted to mislead the public by suggesting that PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz was expecting and falsely claimed that "Dawn news" had obtained her medical reports.

Earlier in August that year, yet another screenshot of a fake news story falsified to look like an article on Dawn.com had surfaced on social media, in an attempt to mislead the public by implying that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Faisal Vawda had withdrawn a petition against the alleged corruption of Karachi mayor Wasim Akhtar.

In a similar occurrence, in June 2018, a fake Facebook post screenshot doctored to pose as Dawn.com was shared on social media. It attempted to misinform the public and stakeholders by suggesting that Afghanistan had accepted the Durand Line as an official border.

The doctored image had led to the Afghan National Security Council (NSC) to issue a press release that mistakenly assumed the post was legitimate.

Comments (15)

Mango
Jun 10, 2020 05:12pm
As an Indian I condemn this, This is not time to hate each other, it's ok if we don't like, love each other, but at least not hate each other. Sorry this is not "WE".
M. Saeed
Jun 10, 2020 05:36pm
Even copying needs some good deal of brains.
Ahmed
Jun 10, 2020 05:39pm
Just the English is so horribly wrong and grammatically incorrect that it doesn't even make any sense. Dawn would never publish and article with such rubbish English
AmanKiAsha
Jun 10, 2020 05:44pm
@Mango, How did you assume this was done by Indians
Chirag
Jun 10, 2020 05:45pm
Dont trust any social media, fake accounts are mostly by Pakistanis.
Triveni
Jun 10, 2020 05:46pm
What a big deal, reacting to such on social media?
Tarun
Jun 10, 2020 05:47pm
Nobody trust social media, only Pakistan does.
Aditya
Jun 10, 2020 05:48pm
Social media is just for entertainment, no one takes seriously.
Thomas
Jun 10, 2020 05:50pm
Love you PAF. Nightmare of the obsessed Indians.
Koshur
Jun 10, 2020 05:51pm
@Mango, "US"
Haq
Jun 10, 2020 05:52pm
Something not unexpected from a country of questionable standards. Various platforms are used to fulfill psychological goals with fake names with great effort to demonize our country.
Fastrack
Jun 10, 2020 05:52pm
After China captures Indian territory, this is what dejected Indians can do. Truly having a great laugh.
Solomon The King
Jun 10, 2020 05:56pm
typical to Indians failed attempts to trigger panic
Abdullah
Jun 10, 2020 05:57pm
Maybe use inspect element next time instead of photoshop.
Majid
Jun 10, 2020 06:13pm
Instead of resorting to such old lame tactics, Indians should stand up to China and get back their land in Ladakh.
