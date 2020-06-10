DAWN.COM

Emirates resumes flights from Pakistan after two months

Mohammad AsgharUpdated June 10, 2020

First flight to depart from Islamabad tomorrow. — AFP/File
RAWALPINDI: After a gap of over two months, Emirates has resumed scheduled services from Pakistan while ensuring implementation of measures for the health and safety of its customers and employees at all contact points.

As the airline will operate seven flights from Karachi, five from Lahore and two from Islamabad to Dubai every week, the first scheduled flight of Emirates will take off from the federal capital on Thursday.

The flight operations had remained suspended over the past two months amid travel restrictions imposed globally due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, Emirates is operating 14 weekly flights to Dubai, including seven from Karachi, five from Lahore and two from Islamabad, using its modern Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

Passengers can book tickets on Economy and Business Class from Pakistan; the airline is flying UAE residents and citizens, as well as cargo to Dubai.

From Dubai to Pakistan, the airline is flying in only cargo. Travellers will only be accepted on these flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of the UAE government, the airlines said.

Emirates Vice President, Pakistan, Mohammad Sarhan, said: “We are extremely pleased to resume services successfully from Pakistan, and thank the authorities for the arrangements and their assistance.

“Emirates have implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the traveller’s journey to ensure the health and safety of customers and employees at all touchpoints. Our customers travelling with us will find these measures reassuring and comforting.”

The press release added that social distancing measures had been applied and baggage would be disinfected at all three airports. The boarding sequence has been staggered in Economy Class and passengers’ board by row, from the last row to the first, in small numbers.

Customers transiting through Dubai International airport and boarding another Emirates flight go through thermal screening after disembarkation. Transfer desks at the airport have protective barriers and for extra assistance, airport staff dressed in personal protective equipment (PPE), direct customers from a safe distance.

Emirates is currently flying from Karachi daily, from Islamabad on Thursdays and Saturdays and from Lahore on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Published in Dawn, June 10th, 2020

