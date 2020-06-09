DAWN.COM

Pakistan Navy begins constructing modern warships in coordination with Turkey

Anadolu Agency | Dawn.comUpdated June 09, 2020

Turkey is one of the 10 countries in the world which can build, design, and maintain warships using its national capabilities. — Anadolu Agency
Turkey is one of the 10 countries in the world which can build, design, and maintain warships using its national capabilities. — Anadolu Agency

The steel-cutting or ground-breaking ceremony to begin construction of a MILGEM Ada-class corvette was held in Karachi, the Pakistan Navy said on Tuesday.

The ceremony at the Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KSEW) — Pakistan Navy's specialised shipbuilding division — was attended by officials of the Pakistan Navy, representatives of Turkey's state-run defence firm ASFAT, and the managing director of KSEW, Rear Admiral Ather Saleem.

The contract for four MILGEM class corvettes for Pakistan Navy with concurrent Transfer of Technology (ToT) was signed with ASFAT Inc, a Turkish state owned Defence contractor firm in 2018.

According to the plan, two corvettes will be built in Turkey and the other two will be built in Pakistan, at the KSEW, that also involves technology transfer.

The keel-laying or the formal recognition of the start of the construction ceremony of the first MILGEM Ada-class corvette was held in Istanbul last week.

MILGEM vessels are 108 metres long with a displacement capacity of 30,00 tonnes and can move at a speed of 29 nautical miles.

These anti-submarine combat frigates, which can be hidden from the radar, will further enhance the defence capability of the Pakistan Navy.

"The MILGEM Class Corvettes will be state-of-the-art surface platform equipped with the modern surface, subsurface and anti-air weapons, sensors, and combat management system," the Pakistan Navy said in a statement.

"These ships will be among the most technologically advanced platforms of the Pakistan Navy and will significantly contribute to maintaining peace, stability, and balance of power in the Indian Ocean region."

Speaking at the ceremony, the general manager shipbuilding, Commodore Muhammad Jahanzeb Ahsan, underscored the deep-rooted friendship between Turkey and Pakistan for collaboration in the field of indigenous warship construction and other defence sectors.

In October 2019, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan along with Pakistan Navy Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi had cut the first metal plate of the first MILGEM Ada-class corvette during a ceremony in Istanbul.

Turkey is one of the 10 countries in the world which can build, design, and maintain warships using its national capabilities.

kaser
Jun 09, 2020 09:57pm
great news, self reliance in every field of production is a must.
Recommend 0
Jawad
Jun 09, 2020 10:00pm
Do we need these ships. Our medical infrastructure is in shambles our people are drowning in poverty.
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Jun 09, 2020 10:06pm
"Turkey begins constructing modern warship for Pakistan.." But who gave the Loans...?? Are the Previous Loans cleared...??
Recommend 0
JustSaying
Jun 09, 2020 10:07pm
Wrong Priorities....
Recommend 0
Moiz
Jun 09, 2020 10:10pm
Augusta 90B submarines - built at Shipyard in Pakistan 25 years back - numerous similar Transfer of Technology projects in the past - still no indigenous naval ship building projects in Pakistan - When we will be able to built at our own ???
Recommend 0
Vinod Kumar
Jun 09, 2020 10:10pm
China may not like the idea.
Recommend 0
Aman
Jun 09, 2020 10:12pm
We love Turkey, our most trusted brother!
Recommend 0
Rocky
Jun 09, 2020 10:21pm
How many years loan ???
Recommend 0
Dinesh
Jun 09, 2020 10:22pm
You are in dire economic straits and hoping for debt forgiveness, are you sure you can afford it?
Recommend 0
Aad
Jun 09, 2020 10:24pm
And then Turkey will provide loan so Pak can buy these.
Recommend 0
Tarif Khan
Jun 09, 2020 10:30pm
@Jawad, Civilian infrastructure is for the local Govts to manage. They get the budget for it from the Federal Govt as does the armed forces. The question is how or if the civilian govt put the funds to use.
Recommend 0
SDA
Jun 09, 2020 10:30pm
Long Live Turkey Pakistan friendship!
Recommend 0
Malik Jee
Jun 09, 2020 10:30pm
I hope that in the future we will be the one providing this technology to other countries, rather than importing it all the time..
Recommend 0
Indian
Jun 09, 2020 10:34pm
Now i can understand why Turkey always support Pakistan.
Recommend 0
tom
Jun 09, 2020 10:36pm
@Aman, everyone who gives you money is your brother from usa to china to malaysia to turkey
Recommend 0
Mic-Speaker
Jun 09, 2020 10:36pm
@kaser, is this called Self Reliance? When other country makes for us and you have virtually no control on that?
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Jun 09, 2020 10:38pm
Wastage of money
Recommend 0
Unknown
Jun 09, 2020 10:40pm
Turkey? Do they have better technology and manufacturing infrastructure than Pakistan ?
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jun 09, 2020 10:41pm
@JustSaying, "Are the Previous Loans cleared" In 2018, the national debt of India amounted to around 1.8 trillion US dollars. Projections show an upward trend, with a significant increase each year – just saying!
Recommend 0
Raja Farhat abbas
Jun 09, 2020 10:42pm
@Rocky , Don't you worry about it!!
Recommend 0
Bk
Jun 09, 2020 10:43pm
@Aman, so now you don't trust your iron brother china..?
Recommend 0
salman
Jun 09, 2020 10:44pm
@Jawad, Yes and Yes. Best part of these ships will be VLS.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jun 09, 2020 10:52pm
@Aman, You said the same for Malaysia. Not anymore?
Recommend 0
Aman
Jun 09, 2020 10:53pm
@Indian, You will never understand why Turkey always support Pakistan!
Recommend 0
Meow
Jun 09, 2020 11:11pm
One more loan
Recommend 0
Ashfaq
Jun 09, 2020 11:19pm
Why have we created Engineering Universities in Pakistan?
Recommend 0
Sidharth chandigarh
Jun 09, 2020 11:28pm
@Aman, you have to pay in cash to your brother for this gesture. Good going
Recommend 0
Ali
Jun 09, 2020 11:44pm
@Jawad, yes we do. And yes, we need to improve our health infrastructure too. But that doesn't mean we take one budget and use it for something else. Setting priorities doesn't mean we focus one thing and one thing only. It means we do it all together but allocate funds accordingly. What we (as individuals) get paid isn't spent solely on food and sustenance etc. We spend on all our requirements (children's education, food, fuel, utilities etc). A better question would be what we did with the budget we had for health infrastructure? Education? Poverty alleviation? If I'm unable to manage my affairs, giving me your share of budget to fix it will be a lost cause.
Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 10, 2020 12:00am
'Pakistan Navy and will significantly contribute to maintaining peace, stability, and balance of power in the Indian Ocean region." PN will peace by force in the Asiatic ocean.
Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 10, 2020 12:02am
Pakistan and Turkey will work togather and enhance security in the Asiatic ocean.
Recommend 0
Haq
Jun 10, 2020 12:10am
@Jawad, we need it because of the neighbor.
Recommend 0
Haq
Jun 10, 2020 12:12am
@JustSaying, previous loans not cleared or cleared . You keep track let us build the ships.
Recommend 0
Haq
Jun 10, 2020 12:13am
@Vinod Kumar, cross China add india
Recommend 0
gustaf
Jun 10, 2020 12:23am
Two pirates for the price of 1.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jun 10, 2020 12:28am
@JustSaying, In 2018, the national debt of India amounted to around 1.8 trillion US dollars. Projections show an upward trend, with a significant increase each year – just saying!
Recommend 0
Haq
Jun 10, 2020 12:36am
Pakistan capacity for building ships and naval ships has already been there since long but have been neglected by previous incompetent rulers, country's advances in IT in recent years can be utilized by creating specialist software division for marine warfare with technical help from Turkey so that our country become self-sufficient in this section of heavy industry and save forex. Fighter jets is an example.
Recommend 0
Rational
Jun 10, 2020 01:06am
@Zak, Where is Asiatic Ocean?
Recommend 0
JP
Jun 10, 2020 01:17am
Who says Pakistan needs debt relief or any support?
Recommend 0
JP
Jun 10, 2020 01:20am
@Aman, Hope Turkey gives these ships as a gift to Pakistan for love from Turkey, as Pakistanr most trusted brother!- Good luck.
Recommend 0
Ss
Jun 10, 2020 01:31am
Give contract to chinese. Turkey is a turkey. Good for nothing.
Recommend 0
Furqan
Jun 10, 2020 01:31am
Thank you Turkey.. Pakistan's all weather friend and brother in true sense
Recommend 0
Misbah
Jun 10, 2020 01:33am
@bhaRAT©, 3trillion $ economy mate.
Recommend 0
Misbah
Jun 10, 2020 01:35am
@bhaRAT©, be happy with your dream figures. India debt is 500 bln $ and has equal amout of reserves too.
Recommend 0
Daskalos
Jun 10, 2020 01:40am
How ironic and imbecilic. A poor, starving , sick country devastated by virus and inflation and unemployment, that survives on loans from rich friends, is ordering Turkey to build us expensive new battleships!
Recommend 0
Yousaf Anwar
Jun 10, 2020 01:40am
There is nothing wrong with PIA and it's employees, it's the class which is brought from the PAF with hefty salaries and perks with no commercial knowledge. Giving contracts to there frontmen for aircraft entertainment systems, canteens and other supplies. If we believe the present PIA management that airline has made profit then why employees salaries have been slashed. Why profit is not reported to SECP, State Bank and Finance Ministry.
Recommend 0
Saleem Khan
Jun 10, 2020 01:48am
Yes economy is important so is health sector and poverty. But if we dont have freedom to be a country what good is all that. It's bad luck that the world is dealing with corona otherwise we will be doing ok economically.
Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 10, 2020 01:49am
@Jawad, good question....but who will answer?
Recommend 0
Mr Pukhtoon
Jun 10, 2020 01:54am
@Jawad It is not the government's job to provide healthcare.
Recommend 0
Indian
Jun 10, 2020 02:04am
@bhaRAT©, Indian debt is 70-80% of Indian GDP, if you will analyse & study properly, you will find this debt to GDP ratio is acceptable. India is build on a strong fundamentals, e.g the current forex is half trillion dollars & is on healthy trajectory so that the incoming investments. Do you know Chinese economy has a 300% debt, that is called dangerous, Pak economy has 100% + debt to GDP ratio, that is dangerous, because you have no income streams.
Recommend 0
Waseem
Jun 10, 2020 02:20am
@Unknown , Turkey is partner with the US and select group of countries in F-35 project and they contribute to that project. Their domestic defence industry is well established and is backed by US and European technologies. Pakistan will get the transfer of technology and that should help the domestic industry to know about the modern technology. Pakistan, for long, has neglected Air Force and Navy in defence procurement but in the last few years, that has been corrected.
Recommend 0
Shahid
Jun 10, 2020 02:26am
We need about 50 of these vessels.
Recommend 0
Bharat
Jun 10, 2020 02:30am
@kaser, India is building Radar stations in Armenia - Nextdoor to Turkey and a victim of Turkish genocides
Recommend 0
Bharat
Jun 10, 2020 02:43am
The surplus in India is rising to $500,000 as of this year
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Jun 10, 2020 02:43am
This is just a beginning. Pakistan needs couple of latest big warships on which several PAF jet fighters can land and take off to attack the enemy warship as well as the land area, in case if the war is imposed on us by the enemy country.
Recommend 0
Dr. Siddiqui
Jun 10, 2020 02:45am
Why not produce such projects at Karachi Shipyard as joint ventures; it would provide technical know-how and jobs for struggling youth!
Recommend 0
Observer
Jun 10, 2020 03:01am
@Zak, why nor Atlantic and Pacific?
Recommend 0
Peshawari
Jun 10, 2020 03:08am
@tom , You look jealous
Recommend 0
L. H. Zaidi
Jun 10, 2020 03:14am
@Indian, A narrow minded Hindu can never understand, the love of brotherhood. Turkey andpskidtan two bodies, one soul-Islam?
Recommend 0
EEsan
Jun 10, 2020 03:40am
@Aman, ....Turkey itself doesn't understand it either....go figure!
Recommend 0
Raheel
Jun 10, 2020 03:40am
Defence is a must even in a poor country. Without capable armed forces in our neighborhood, would mean Pakistan could easily become another Afghanistan, a playground for world powers. Another scenario is that is equally likely, is an invasion by India and mass murder and extermination as a people. I support the armed forces of our beloved nation at all costs to myself and my family.
Recommend 0
Ramana
Jun 10, 2020 03:54am
@kaser, this is the mistake only doing by Pakistan rulers from starting. They have to spend more money on education and health, than the society will develop.
Recommend 0
LgbtqX
Jun 10, 2020 04:02am
We should ask the western countries to write off this loan also.
Recommend 0
Jamil
Jun 10, 2020 04:06am
@Vinod Kumar, China is fine, perhaps you don't like the idea for obvious reason.
Recommend 0
T-man
Jun 10, 2020 04:06am
India recently bought a used warship from Sri Lanka. Good going.
Recommend 0
Jamil
Jun 10, 2020 04:08am
@Bk, with the same logic, you don't trust anyone.
Recommend 0
Haq
Jun 10, 2020 04:12am
@Dinesh, did we took loans from you? what is the purpose of your questions?are we answerable to you?do we owe ANY explanations to you? do we need permission from you? your only purpose is to harass us. One thing should be crystal clear to you and your nation, Pakistan is an independent, sovereign country free to choose leaders and take as many loans as necessary. Spend your spare time elsewhere.
Recommend 0
Sami
Jun 10, 2020 04:16am
@JustSaying, " 'Turkey begins constructing modern warship for Pakistan..' But who gave the Loans...?? Are the Previous Loans cleared...?? None of your bidness !
Recommend 0
Sami
Jun 10, 2020 04:17am
@Vinod Kumar, "China may not like the idea" Looks like India beat China to it :-)
Recommend 0
Sami
Jun 10, 2020 04:18am
@Dinesh, "You are in dire economic straits and hoping for debt forgiveness, are you sure you can afford it?" We just did!
Recommend 0
Jp
Jun 10, 2020 04:23am
@bhaRAT©, India has a huge reserve and able to repay loans. Mind well India got loans at lower interest rate.
Recommend 0
Haq
Jun 10, 2020 04:23am
@Rocky , how many loans ???...Its NOT your money ! Try fixing your slums and pay your loans amounting to USD 521bn before asking anyone. We neither need your opinion or your sarcastic remarks. It's reminded You also live in a poor third world country with mounting debt and you keep bothering us on daily basis.
Recommend 0
Morning Star
Jun 10, 2020 04:24am
@Bk, Pakistan has many brotherly relationships including Nepal. Its India that now one trust.
Recommend 0
Jp
Jun 10, 2020 04:25am
@Malik Jee, when? And How?
Recommend 0
Haq
Jun 10, 2020 04:30am
@tom , And you have no brothers how sad, only relying on seasonal friends with self interest .
Recommend 0
jigar patel
Jun 10, 2020 05:24am
China stopped giving money so now started running after Turkey.
Recommend 0
J
Jun 10, 2020 05:37am
Nice. Good spending. Keep it up. Should order few more!
Recommend 0
David spud
Jun 10, 2020 06:03am
End-IA neither has a friend nor a brother. what a vulnerable position it is in as a country. bubble seems to be getting burst sooner or later. oh well, good luck!!!
Recommend 0
AKL
Jun 10, 2020 06:06am
Very good. Now Pakistan should acquire an aircraft carrier
Recommend 0
Amir
Jun 10, 2020 06:46am
there was a time back in the 70s when Pakistan was building ships without anyone help. Guess corruption nationalization, bad policies and politics destroyed this industry. if it had continued, Pakistan would have been building ships for itself and the world.
Recommend 0
Janata Darbar
Jun 10, 2020 06:48am
After few years Turkey will be Nuclear nation
Recommend 0
Gulam
Jun 10, 2020 07:44am
Great Money will be at least in Muslim Ummah. Also thank you China for soft loan.
Recommend 0
Anas Iqbal
Jun 10, 2020 07:45am
Lets keep up this cooperation
Recommend 0
watcher
Jun 10, 2020 07:54am
@Unknown , Almost nation in the world except very few have better technology and infrastructure than Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Jun 10, 2020 08:07am
Good, we need to spend more on defense, we can easily double the defense budget without affecting our other budget
Recommend 0
capgrass
Jun 10, 2020 08:31am
loan or donation
Recommend 0
INDEPENDENT
Jun 10, 2020 08:39am
Great great news for Pakistan. Pakistan is rising. Thanks to Turkey for co-operation. Bravo PM Imran Khan.
Recommend 0
A. Mangal
Jun 10, 2020 08:43am
@Vinod Kumar, really! You know it all!
Recommend 0
Asian
Jun 10, 2020 09:18am
So why do u think Turkey was supporting you? They wanted to earn from the ship building business.....BTW Turkey does not make world class navy vessels...
Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Jun 10, 2020 09:28am
Pakistan should be making the weapons it needs by now. Friendly cooperation with our brother's in Turkey is more than welcome but Turkey should reciprocate .
Recommend 0
badar
Jun 10, 2020 09:51am
@Jawad, people die every day if we lose country in the hands of saffronisation, no medical equipment can save us then strong defence is mandatory even we have to eat grass
Recommend 0
badar
Jun 10, 2020 09:52am
@JustSaying, I think you have no idea about loans and other financial issues so please keep your eye on your browsing history and enjoy those kinds of stuff you search, please
Recommend 0
Jahangeer
Jun 10, 2020 11:05am
@Meow, but you are not paying it.We Pakistani will.
Recommend 0
Jahangeer
Jun 10, 2020 11:13am
@AKL, We don need aircraft carrier like India.@ the time of war India was hiding Wikrant at Washaka Patnum. So what the use of thing that can not b used for its purpose? India can not use its ACCarrior against Pakistan cos Pakistan can easly destroy $ 2Billion ship with $5mln misile.
Recommend 0

