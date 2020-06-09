DAWN.COM

New Delhi's coronavirus cases set to explode, hospitals running out of beds

ReutersJune 09, 2020

People wearing masks walk with shopping bags inside a mall as India eases lockdown restrictions that were imposed to slow the spread of Covid-19, in New Delhi, India, June 8. — Reuters
People wearing masks walk with shopping bags inside a mall as India eases lockdown restrictions that were imposed to slow the spread of Covid-19, in New Delhi, India, June 8. — Reuters

New Delhi’s infections of coronavirus will climb to more than half a million by the end of July and it does not have the hospital capacity to handle such an outbreak, the city-state’s deputy chief minister said on Tuesday.

The warning came as harrowing accounts of people struggling to get a hospital bed in the Indian capital emerged, including some who said their loved ones died on the doorsteps of medical centres which refused to take them in.

Despite a vast lockdown of its 1.3 billion people imposed in March, the disease is spreading in India at one of the world’s fastest rates as it reopens a battered economy.

The national caseload stood at 266,598, the world’s fifth largest and set to overtake the United Kingdom in the next few days.

Delhi, one of the hotspots, has nearly 29,000 cases that will grow to 550,000 by the end of July, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told reporters.

By then it will need 80,000 beds compared with its current capacity of nearly 9,000.

“For Delhi this is a big problem, if cases continue to rise,” he said.

Mumbai is the other Indian coronavirus hotspot.

Crisis

Already the crisis is putting pressure on the Indian health system.

Aniket Goyal, a Delhi university student, said his grandfather was refused admission in six government-run hospitals last week because they said they had no beds even though a government app showed that beds were available.

When he went to the city’s private health care facilities, they found the daily cost of treatment so high, they withdrew. The family filed a public interest petition in court seeking its intervention. The court set a hearing for the following week by which time the 78-year-old man had died.

“He was dying in front of our family every minute, we could not do anything,” Goyal said.

Another resident tweeted that she was standing outside the government-run Lok Nayak Jayaprakash (LNJP) hospital with her ailing father but it was not accepting him.

“My dad is having high fever. We need to shift him to hospital. I am standing outside LNJP Delhi and they are not taking him in. He is having corona, high fever and breathing problem. He won’t survive without help. Pls help,” said the resident, who tweeted under the Twitter handle Amarpreet.

An hour later she wrote her father had died and that the government had failed them. The hospital said in a statement that the patient was dead on arrival and that its doctors had examined him.

“The hospital staff is working non-stop for the last several months and are making every effort possible to ensure not a single life is lost,” it said adding these were extraordinary circumstances.

A Delhi government coronavirus mobile app showed the city of more than 20 million people had 8,814 Covid-19 beds, with more than half occupied.

Of the 96 hospitals listed, 20 had no beds available, the app showed on Tuesday.

The app also tracks the availability of ventilators, and data showed that only 260 of the 519 ventilators were in use.

“Delhi’s health system is broken,” said Congress MP Manish Tewari.

Rashid Khan
Jun 09, 2020 07:47pm
Atleast they are managing themselves and not taking any loans
Chirag
Jun 09, 2020 07:49pm
Dirty politics from Delhi government and Mr. Kejriwal
Milan
Jun 09, 2020 08:02pm
Same goes to Pakistan hospital too, and in the world, running out of beds.
Asad
Jun 09, 2020 08:02pm
80 percent of India is a slum with hundreds sharing the same sanitation. Why blame Modi?
Seshagiri Rao
Jun 09, 2020 08:04pm
Kejriwal is most favored CM of Delhi. He is voted with thumping majority and he is paying them back suitably with his excellent hard work. Delhi need such CM for sometime now.
Sandy
Jun 09, 2020 08:05pm
Make tents like the world did.
LgbtqX
Jun 09, 2020 08:07pm
So concerned about new Delhi!!
Sameer Shinde
Jun 09, 2020 08:07pm
@Chirag, this is no time to play politics.
BTW
Jun 09, 2020 08:33pm
BJP, RSS and India are going down very fast. These are just a few symptoms.
Vishal arora
Jun 09, 2020 08:33pm
@Asad, India's 60% population lives in villages how can 80% lives in slum. Yes 80% of a minority community lives in slums.
Kris
Jun 09, 2020 08:34pm
Those are scary projections. Central and state governments needs to act to control this. Don't treat this as a fait accompli.
Pnb
Jun 09, 2020 08:35pm
@Rashid Khan, well said dear..
MakeMyTrip
Jun 09, 2020 08:40pm
@Seshagiri Rao, agree, he is pay back
Aad
Jun 09, 2020 08:41pm
This is why people hate other political parties than BJP in India. Look at states ruled by BJP and others and see who is managing better.
Sandy
Jun 09, 2020 08:45pm
@Asad, How do you know by living in a poor country of yours?
