Younis Khan appointed Pakistan's batting coach for England tour

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday appointed Pakistan's most successful Test batsman and former captain Younis Khan as the national team's batting coach for the upcoming tour of England.

Along with Khan, the cricket board has also appointed Mushtaq Ahmed as the team's spin bowling coach and "mentor" for the tour, according to a press release issued by the PCB.

"The appointments have been made to provide head coach Misbahul Haq and fast bowling coach Waqar Younis the necessary and essential resources that can help them further uplift the performance of the side," the press release said.

England are scheduled to host Pakistan for three Tests from July 30, followed by three Twenty20 internationals in August and September.

Younis Khan scored 10,099 runs, most for a Pakistani, at an average of over 52 in 118 Tests from 2000 to 2017.

"With 139 catches in Tests, Younis cemented himself as Pakistan’s best fielder and 13th overall in the history of the game," the PCB said of the former test batsman.

PCB's chief executive Wasim Khan said he was "delighted that someone of the stature and incredible batting record of Younis Khan has agreed to join the Pakistan cricket set-up as national men’s team batting coach".

"When I spoke with him, his commitment and enthusiasm to take up this assignment and serve his country was never in doubt and he jumped at the opportunity."

“Younis’ work ethic, commitment to match preparation, game awareness and tactics in the English conditions will be invaluable. He is a role model to a number of current players and is hugely respected. I have no doubt that the squad will benefit from the immense value that he will bring, both on and off the field," Khan added.

Praising Mushtaq Ahmed, the board's chief executive said leg spinner's experience of playing county cricket and working with the English cricket team would help Pakistan.

“These appointments are part of the PCB’s commitment to help and support Misbah and his team to achieve the objectives of producing strong performances that can help the national side to once again become a force to be reckoned with," he said.

Reacting to his appointment as the team's new batting coach, Younis Khan said: “For me, there has never been a bigger honour and a better feeling than to represent my country and I feel privileged to have been again offered the opportunity to serve it for a challenging but exciting tour of England.

“The Pakistan side includes some immensely talented cricketers who have the potential to achieve greater heights. Together with Misbah, Mushtaq [Ahmed] and Waqar Younis, we will try to make them better and prepare them as best as we can with on and off field coaching and guidance.

“I have never been shy of sharing my experiences and knowledge, and I think this particular tour provides me with an ideal opportunity where I can spend post-training time with the players to engage with them on batting techniques, bowler assessments, mental toughness exercises besides talking them through with scenario planning," Khan said.

Head coach and chief selector Misbahul Haq hailed the appointments of Khan and Ahmed, saying he was looking forward to reuniting with Khan in Pakistan colours.

"We know each other better than most think as we have worked hand in glove in the past decade to contribute in some of Pakistan’s most historic and memorable Test wins," Haq said.

“When I took over the captaincy during a difficult period in 2010, Younis proved to be a great ally and support, and I am confident he will provide similar assistance as we head to England with a clear objective of putting Pakistan cricket back on the road to success," the head coach said.

“It always requires more than just talent to stamp your mark on the world stage, something which Younis demonstrated throughout his career."

"Mushtaq Ahmed is loaded with the experience of helping elite cricketers from different countries and is widely regarded as a mentor. He is always involved in the game and this attitude will further help us in our pre-series preparations and enhance our prospects in the series," Misbah added.