DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 09, 2020

Bail set at $1 million for policeman charged with Floyd murder

AFPJune 09, 2020

Email

This courtroom sketch made on June 8, 2020 shows former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, appearing by video from a Minnesota state prison to face charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter, during his first court appearance in Minneapolis, Minnesota. — AFP
This courtroom sketch made on June 8, 2020 shows former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, appearing by video from a Minnesota state prison to face charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter, during his first court appearance in Minneapolis, Minnesota. — AFP

A Minneapolis judge set a $1 million bail for police officer Derek Chauvin on Monday as he made his first court appearance charged with the murder of George Floyd, the 46-year-old African-American man whose death sparked nationwide protests.

Chauvin, who was filmed on May 25 pressing his knee on handcuffed Floyd's neck until he expired, appeared by video from Minnesota state prison to face charges of one count of second-degree murder, one count of third-degree murder, and one count of manslaughter.

Dressed in an orange prison suit, Chauvin, 44, answered questions matter-of-factly in the procedural hearing, which did not require him to submit a plea.

Hennepin County District Court Jeannice Reding set his bail at $1 million with conditions and $1.25 million without conditions.

Meeting the conditions would require him to surrender his firearms, not work in law enforcement or security in any capacity, agree not to leave the state and have no contact with the family of Floyd.

State prosecutor Matthew Frank had asked for a high bail, calling Chauvin a flight risk due to both the severity of the charges and the strong public reaction to the case.

Reding sat a June 29 date for the next hearing in the case.

Three other Minneapolis officers who were with Chauvin when Floyd was arrested have been charged with aiding and abetting the murder and are still being held in a local jail.

All four were fired the day after Floyd's death.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Jaredlee007
Jun 09, 2020 11:44am
This guy will NEVER be able to live in peace. He has made enough enemies because of his arrogance and ignorance. The entire world is against him except for the leader of his own country whose days in power are also numbered.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 09, 2020

Sugar investigation

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan has sanctioned the launch of multiple investigations against sugar mill owners on the ...

June 09, 2020

Beyond George Floyd

THE tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis has served as a bellwether event, sparking protests in cities across...

June 09, 2020

Building tragedy

YET again lives have been lost in a building collapse in Karachi — this time in Lyari. The narrow residential...

June 08, 2020

When jirgas abet crime

THE fracas involving ANP leader Ayaz Wazir in South Waziristan harks back ominously to the ‘bad old days’. That...

June 08, 2020

Iran & nuclear deal

WHEN the US withdrew from the multilateral Iran nuclear deal in 2018, it was hoped that the other signatories would...

June 08, 2020

Upholding PWD rights

LAST week, the HRCP raised concerns about “the government’s decision to abolish the two per cent public and...