India twisted PM’s remarks to divert attention from Kashmir: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday categorically rejected India’s malicious assertions, saying the remarks were based on complete distortion of facts to advance its false and self-serving narrative.

“The Indian ministry of external affairs statement of June 5 is continuation of their desperate campaign to divert international attention from India’s state-terrorism in occupied Kashmir and its continuing crimes against the Kashmiri people,” a Foreign Office statement said.

The FO mentioned that “even the remarks of the Prime Minister of Pakistan have been completely twisted. This mischievous attempt is highly condemnable”.

It said: “Pakistan has been the principal victim of terrorism, including terrorism perpetrated against our people from across the border. Tens of thousands of our citizens have lost their lives, while thousands of our valiant law enforcement personnel have made the ultimate sacrifice in Pakistan’s resolute fight against terrorism.”

The FO said Pakistan’s sacrifices and contribution to combating the scourge of terrorism had been recognised by the international community.

“Senior Indian officials and other Indian commentators have frequently boasted about destabilising parts of Pakistan and of their nefarious designs to use terrorism as state policy against Pakistan,” it said.

Published in Dawn, June 9th, 2020