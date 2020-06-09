DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 09, 2020

PM orders reforms in PIA to bring down losses

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated June 09, 2020

Email

During the last 12 years ten heads of the PIA had been changed. — AFP/File
During the last 12 years ten heads of the PIA had been changed. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: As the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is running into Rs6 billion losses per month, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday ordered restructuring of the national flag carrier to diminish burden of its losses on people.

Presiding over a meeting on aviation in the backdrop of the recent PIA plane crash in Karachi that had claimed about 100 lives, the prime minister said: “Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s economy is facing difficulties and the people have had to bear the burden of billions of rupees loss on a monthly basis suffered by the state-owned entities.”

According to an official press release issued by the Prime Minister Office (PMO), the prime minister issued directives to bring down expenditures of the national flag carrier and focus on increase in its income, financial resources and upgrade of its fleet.

He also directed to utilise trillion of rupees domestic and foreign assets of PIA through a complete transparent and clear manner. “The assets should create financial resources for the organisation instead of becoming a burden on the general public,” he added.

The prime minister was apprised that during the last 12 years ten heads of the PIA had been changed.

Presenting a detailed briefing to the prime minister, PIA’s Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Malik said in the prevailing situation, the national flag carrier was running into loss of around Rs6 billion per month.

He said Rs 24 billion was being spent yearly on the payment of salaries to PIA’s 14,500 employees alone.

The CEO said lengthy litigation was one of the hurdles in the way of reforms in PIA as due to the legal cases, he too could not carry out his duties for a period of three months out of his 16-month tenure.

“Due to such issues, the reforms process in the organisation was badly suffered,” he added.

Mr Malik apprised the prime minister about the progress regarding investigation into the Karachi plane crash, handing over of bodies to their bereaved families and payment of compensation amount to the heirs of plane crash victims.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz, Adviser on Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, Special Assistant retired Lt Gen Asim Salim Bajwa and other senior officials.

A timeline for restructuring of the PIA and a comprehensive roadmap over reforms and implementation was also submitted before the prime minister.

The CEO of the national flag carrier said due to the prevailing situation, the airlines industry throughout the world had been affected and reforms in that regard, were being carried out in the organisation.

Published in Dawn, June 9th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Mustansir
Jun 09, 2020 09:13am
What about getting rid of nepotism...and letting people be appointed on merit!
Recommend 0
sandy
Jun 09, 2020 09:32am
IK is clueless. It is odd time to start reforms when economy everywhere is doing bad, people have no money to spend on air trips and only the ones who have choice are traveling at the moment.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 09, 2020

Sugar investigation

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan has sanctioned the launch of multiple investigations against sugar mill owners on the ...

June 09, 2020

Beyond George Floyd

THE tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis has served as a bellwether event, sparking protests in cities across...

June 09, 2020

Building tragedy

YET again lives have been lost in a building collapse in Karachi — this time in Lyari. The narrow residential...

June 08, 2020

When jirgas abet crime

THE fracas involving ANP leader Ayaz Wazir in South Waziristan harks back ominously to the ‘bad old days’. That...

June 08, 2020

Iran & nuclear deal

WHEN the US withdrew from the multilateral Iran nuclear deal in 2018, it was hoped that the other signatories would...

June 08, 2020

Upholding PWD rights

LAST week, the HRCP raised concerns about “the government’s decision to abolish the two per cent public and...