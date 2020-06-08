DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 08, 2020

India reopens more public spaces despite record virus infections

AFPUpdated June 08, 2020

Email

A man carries his son as he stands with others in a queue at a Railway reservation ticket counter after a few restrictions were lifted during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of Covid-19, in New Delhi, India, June 1. — Reuters
A man carries his son as he stands with others in a queue at a Railway reservation ticket counter after a few restrictions were lifted during an extended nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of Covid-19, in New Delhi, India, June 1. — Reuters

Malls and temples reopened in several cities across India on Monday despite the country recording a record daily number of new coronavirus infections, with the pandemic expected to ravage the country for weeks to come.

After a 10-week lockdown, the government has risked lifting some restrictions in a bid to ease the devastating blow to the economy dealt by the coronavirus.

But the number of new cases rose by 9,983 to 256,611, according to government figures announced on Monday, putting the country of 1.3 billion on course to overtake Britain and Spain among nations with the highest number of infections.

The reported death toll of 7,135 is much lower than reported in other badly-hit countries, but the epidemic is only expected to peak locally in July, according to health experts.

Still, in the capital New Delhi, shopping malls, restaurants, temples and mosques were allowed to reopen for the first time since March 25.

The response was tentative, however, and only a trickle of people returned to some places of worship.

Businessman Mohit Budhiraja, wearing a mask and carrying sanitiser, went to his local temple in eastern Delhi for the first time since the lockdown.

"It felt like something was missing when I couldn't come to the temple for all these weeks," he said.

"I hope things improve, but now I will come every day."

Hindu devotees wait in lines to pray at the Jhandewala temple in New Delhi after certain lockdown restrictions were eased. — AFP
Hindu devotees wait in lines to pray at the Jhandewala temple in New Delhi after certain lockdown restrictions were eased. — AFP

Many temples set up sanitisation tunnels at their entrances and barred worshippers from bringing offerings.

"People are having their temperature tested twice before they get in," said Ravindra Goel, a trustee of the Jhandewalan temple, one of the oldest in Delhi.

The 400-year-old Jama Masjid in Delhi — one of the biggest in India — planned to allow the worshippers in just three times a day instead of the usual five.

Major hit

Delhi is one of India's worst coronavirus hotspots, accounting for more than 27,600 cases and 761 deaths — although media reports say the real figures are much higher.

Mumbai, which accounts for around a fifth of India's cases and where hospitals have been overrun, was more cautious. Roadside shops were allowed to reopen, but malls, restaurants and hair salons remained shuttered.

The Indian government says the tough lockdown it ordered on March 25 has limited the spread of the coronavirus.

But it is braced for a major hit to the economy, with millions of labourers now jobless.

Rating agencies have said that the Indian economy could contract by more than five per cent this year, after average growth of about 7pc over the past decade.

Despite restrictions being eased last month, India's manufacturing sector is struggling to restart because of an exodus of migrant workers prompted by the virus lockdown.

Big cities — once an attractive destination for workers from poor, rural regions — have been hit by reverse migration as millions of labourers fled to their village homes.

"A lot of the manufacturing industry is actually located in the very states where the pandemic's impact has been great," Professor Santosh Mehrotra at Jawaharlal Nehru University told AFP last week.

"Now these are the areas where naturally workers have left in large numbers. They will not return in a hurry," he added.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 08, 2020 02:43pm
Yet another futile attempt by racist Modi and his fascist R.S.S. and BJP cronies to hide true data and tell more lies to the world pertaining to affecters and those who have died in India due to ever increasing, unstoppable and rapidly expanding coronavirus pandemic.
Recommend 0
Noman
Jun 08, 2020 02:44pm
Right approach. Lockdown is not the solution. Care is.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 08, 2020

When jirgas abet crime

THE fracas involving ANP leader Ayaz Wazir in South Waziristan harks back ominously to the ‘bad old days’. That...

June 08, 2020

Iran & nuclear deal

WHEN the US withdrew from the multilateral Iran nuclear deal in 2018, it was hoped that the other signatories would...

June 08, 2020

Upholding PWD rights

LAST week, the HRCP raised concerns about “the government’s decision to abolish the two per cent public and...

June 07, 2020

No infection control

IF someone were to draw on everything the world has learned about Covid-19 in the past six months and write a...

June 07, 2020

Women voters

ELECTIONS embody the very essence of democracy but a huge number of women in Pakistan are excluded from the exercise...

June 07, 2020

Insecure police

THE transfer earlier this week of Lahore Police’s investigation and operations chiefs has added fuel to the...