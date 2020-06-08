DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 08, 2020

Couple accused of murdering child maid seek ‘patch-up’ with parents

Mohammad AsgharUpdated June 08, 2020

Email

"We only want justice," says 8-year-old's grandfather. — AFP/File
"We only want justice," says 8-year-old's grandfather. — AFP/File

RAWALPINDI: The family of the couple accused of murdering their eight-year-old maid has offered her parents a patch-up, it has been learnt.

Syed Fazal Hussain Shah, the grandfather of the minor girl, told Dawn on telephone that efforts had been made by the family members of the couple for a patch-up which was turned down.

“We only want justice,” he said.

Mr Fazal denied that the parents of the girl had sent their daughter to Rawalpindi after taking some payment from the couple.

“The parents were only assured that their daughter will go to school and would be cared well by the couple who had been blessed with a newborn baby.”

No salary was demanded or anything else except the girl’s parents had been assured that their daughter would get better education and would be brought up in a better environment in the city, he said.

“Since the girl was taken to Rawalpindi four months ago, she was allowed to talk to her parents only twice or thrice. She had a last telephonic conversation with her mother three days before Eidul Fitr but didn’t complain to her mother about anything apparently due to the fear of the couple.”

However, Mr Shah said the parents of the victim were assured that she would be allowed to go to her native town on Eidul Azha.

The girl, who had three brothers and two sisters, had not yet started her schooling due to poverty and was attending a madressah in her hometown of Lal Chandra in Muzaffargarh.

Meanwhile, police have also recovered some video clips from the mobile phones of the couple showing the girl being tortured and put in a cage, said a senior police official.

On the other hand, the police have decided to conduct DNA testing of the accused man to verify any sexual assault on the girl as the police had already added a section of the law covering rape charges. The couple was remanded on four-day police custody by a local court which was further extended for three days on Saturday.

Initially, the police had registered an FIR on the charge of attempted murder but after the girl’s death a murder charge was added to the case against the couple.

A police investigating officer told Dawn that the couple had confessed to beating the girl which claimed her life but denied that she was subjected to sexual assault.

Published in Dawn, June 8th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ahmad
Jun 08, 2020 09:37am
The law of pardoning is barbaric and inhuman
Recommend 0
ARK
Jun 08, 2020 09:43am
At the end they might settle with blood money (even that is seldom paid which is current price of 100 camels) and the state will not take over prosecution as these are crimes against society. In Pakistan, poor and powerless never get justice. It is extremely sad.
Recommend 0
Mir Ali
Jun 08, 2020 09:46am
Blood money law has become a tool for rich and powerful to get away with murder .
Recommend 0
Dr. Doctor
Jun 08, 2020 09:53am
Speedy justice plus ensuring legislation is undertaken to prevent child labour. The parents of the girl appear to be hiding stuff as well. Them not admitting they received monetary favours and the only understanding was that the girl receives education seems like a farce. I haven't heard of any Pakistani family making such a contract.
Recommend 0
VM
Jun 08, 2020 10:00am
End of day money will speak.
Recommend 0
Sami
Jun 08, 2020 10:17am
@ Mir Ali, totally agree
Recommend 0
Khurshid Qazi
Jun 08, 2020 10:18am
Justice must be dispensed to the bereaved family !
Recommend 0
Haris
Jun 08, 2020 10:27am
The case should be taken up by state, such people should not be let free.
Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Jun 08, 2020 10:54am
No compromise on this murder. Accused must go to jail.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 08, 2020

When jirgas abet crime

THE fracas involving ANP leader Ayaz Wazir in South Waziristan harks back ominously to the ‘bad old days’. That...

June 08, 2020

Iran & nuclear deal

WHEN the US withdrew from the multilateral Iran nuclear deal in 2018, it was hoped that the other signatories would...

June 08, 2020

Upholding PWD rights

LAST week, the HRCP raised concerns about “the government’s decision to abolish the two per cent public and...

June 07, 2020

No infection control

IF someone were to draw on everything the world has learned about Covid-19 in the past six months and write a...

June 07, 2020

Women voters

ELECTIONS embody the very essence of democracy but a huge number of women in Pakistan are excluded from the exercise...

June 07, 2020

Insecure police

THE transfer earlier this week of Lahore Police’s investigation and operations chiefs has added fuel to the...