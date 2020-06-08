DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 08, 2020

10-foot great white shark kills surfer in Australia

APUpdated June 08, 2020

Email

In this image made from aerial video, a jet ski passes over a shark swimming along the coast of Kingscliff, New South Whales, Australia on Sunday, June 7, 2020. — AP
In this image made from aerial video, a jet ski passes over a shark swimming along the coast of Kingscliff, New South Whales, Australia on Sunday, June 7, 2020. — AP

SYDNEY: A 60-year-old surfer was attacked and killed by a 3-metre (10-foot) great white shark off the coast of northern New South Wales state on Sunday, officials said.

The man received a bite to the back of his thigh and was brought to the shore by other surfers who had fought off the shark, a surf rescue group, Surf Life Saving NSW, said in a statement. The victim, from Tugun just over the state border in Queensland, received first aid on the shore but died on the beach.

A shark biologist assessed photographs and confirmed a white shark was responsible for the fatal attack, the state’s Department of Primary Industries said.

New South Wales Ambulance Inspector Terence Savage said it was a dreadful situation for everyone involved.

When you get a call to attend a shark attack, you never really know the full extent of the damage until you get on scene, he said. They did everything they could to try and save his life, but despite their best efforts, were unable to do so.

Nearby beaches were cleared of swimmers and surfers and will remain closed for 24 hours.

Kingscliff resident Stuart Gonsal had just arrived at the beach ready for a surf, when he found out about the fatal attack.

We came down and we hadn’t got in the water and police were immediately hauling people in, Gonsal told Australian Broadcasting Corp. radio. We found out there was a fatal shark attack on the south side of the rock wall. We were going to get in, were not going to now for sure.

It was the third fatal shark attack in Australia this year.

In January, a diver was killed near Esperance off the Western Australia state coast. In April, a shark fatally mauled a 23-year-old wildlife worker on the Great Barrier Reef.

Published in Dawn, June 8th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 08, 2020

When jirgas abet crime

THE fracas involving ANP leader Ayaz Wazir in South Waziristan harks back ominously to the ‘bad old days’. That...

June 08, 2020

Iran & nuclear deal

WHEN the US withdrew from the multilateral Iran nuclear deal in 2018, it was hoped that the other signatories would...

June 08, 2020

Upholding PWD rights

LAST week, the HRCP raised concerns about “the government’s decision to abolish the two per cent public and...

June 07, 2020

No infection control

IF someone were to draw on everything the world has learned about Covid-19 in the past six months and write a...

June 07, 2020

Women voters

ELECTIONS embody the very essence of democracy but a huge number of women in Pakistan are excluded from the exercise...

June 07, 2020

Insecure police

THE transfer earlier this week of Lahore Police’s investigation and operations chiefs has added fuel to the...