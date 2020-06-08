DAWN.COM

China, India to seek peaceful resolution of border impasse

The Newspaper's CorrespondentUpdated June 08, 2020

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their visit at East Lake Guest House, in Wuhan, China, April 27, 2018. India's Press Information Bureau/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE
NEW DELHI: Indian and Chinese military commanders have agreed to peacefully resolve the current border issue in eastern Ladakh in accordance with bilateral agreements reached between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in recent years, an Indian statement said on Sunday.

India’s ministry of external affairs recalled that in recent weeks, India and China had maintained communications through established diplomatic and military channels to address the situation in areas along the border.

“A meeting was held between the (Indian) corps commander based in Leh and the Chinese commander on June 6 in the Chushul-Moldo region,” the statement said.

“It took place in a cordial and positive atmosphere. Both sides agreed to peacefully resolve the situation in the border areas in accordance with various bilateral agreements and keeping in view the agreement between the leaders that peace and tranquillity in the India-China border regions is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations.”

Military commanders of both sides discuss situation

The Hindu newspaper quoted unnamed sources as saying the Indian side had pressed China to go back to the positions of April.

“Both sides also noted that this year marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and agreed that an early resolution would contribute to the further development of the relationship,” the ministry said.

“Accordingly, the two sides will continue the military and diplomatic engagements to resolve the situation and to ensure peace and tranquillity in the border areas,” the statement said.

The Indian delegation was led by Lt Gen Harinder Singh, the general officer commanding of Leh-based 14 Corps, while the Chinese side was headed by the commander of the Tibet military district, Maj Genl Liu Lin.

Published in Dawn, June 8th, 2020

Comments (31)

LgbtqX
Jun 08, 2020 08:15am
No other way.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Jun 08, 2020 08:16am
In simple words, China refused to return Indian territory.
Recommend 0
Dr. Rafiq Khan
Jun 08, 2020 08:17am
Poor indians smiling widely after a big slap.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Jun 08, 2020 08:18am
India and China are two Asian super powers.
Recommend 0
Anoop Shastri, Florida
Jun 08, 2020 08:18am
Why should China move? Modi even did not acknowledge that China has captured Indian land. Unmatched achievement.
Recommend 0
anil
Jun 08, 2020 08:21am
That's the gentleman talk
Recommend 0
Indian Guy
Jun 08, 2020 08:23am
Modi has achieved the unthinkable, losing a part of Bharat Maata. He doesn't speak about it, to China or us Indians.
Recommend 0
Guest
Jun 08, 2020 08:24am
Mature response by Leaders of Asia
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 08, 2020 08:25am
India kept requesting for talks. When they happened, China asked India to stop all mischief in Ladakh.
Recommend 0
Thomas
Jun 08, 2020 08:27am
India: Kindly return our territory. We want to hurt CPEC.
Recommend 0
Mumbaikar
Jun 08, 2020 08:28am
Worst part is, nobody in the world came to India's help. That is 'isolation'.
Recommend 0
Mighty Indian
Jun 08, 2020 08:31am
We demand China should return our land. But will never forgive Modi for incompetence and cowardice.
Recommend 0
Raza
Jun 08, 2020 08:32am
Very different tone by India, She already smelled the defeat.
Recommend 0
Naveen
Jun 08, 2020 08:45am
thats how to mature nations behave
Recommend 0
Thomas
Jun 08, 2020 08:50am
Its done. China now sits on Indian territory. Not a squeak from India. New Normal.
Recommend 0
Hindustani
Jun 08, 2020 08:50am
Yes, we want peaceful resolution of impasse but all options (including nuclear annihilation) are on the table. Go Modi, go.
Recommend 0
saksci
Jun 08, 2020 08:50am
What happened to all tough talking Indians?
Recommend 0
sachin
Jun 08, 2020 08:52am
@Raza, Why doesn't our government admit it to its people? Unbelievable.
Recommend 0
Dr. Gurpreet Singh
Jun 08, 2020 08:52am
Smart decision by China. After the embarrassment in Doklam, its in no position to challenge India again.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 08, 2020 08:53am
UNSC? ;)
Recommend 0
Gavin
Jun 08, 2020 09:03am
No twist. Honest news about India.
Recommend 0
Ashraf P
Jun 08, 2020 09:04am
This is very disappointing. I was hoping China would teach India a lesson.
Recommend 0
BK Indian
Jun 08, 2020 09:07am
Mature Nations always Behave... Decently... Growth is the Aim and not fighting each other..
Recommend 0
Rajan
Jun 08, 2020 09:08am
@Raza, "Very different tone by India, She already smelled the defeat." Tell that to China. They will be happy to hear. India just threw a face saver for China while continuing border infrastructure work.
Recommend 0
Zoro
Jun 08, 2020 09:13am
@saksci, They still doing that ... u will know only if u read international papers
Recommend 0
Hwh
Jun 08, 2020 09:17am
@Raza, consolation statement. That's good. China has seen really different tone from India.
Recommend 0
Modi
Jun 08, 2020 09:19am
Better for China, they have never fought a decent war except 1962 skirmish with india
Recommend 0
PrakashG
Jun 08, 2020 09:20am
CPEC is the issue. India is making sure its territory will not be used.
Recommend 0
Manoj
Jun 08, 2020 09:23am
@saksci, still tough
Recommend 0
Sairbeen plus.
Jun 08, 2020 09:33am
Yeah quite different scenerio, frankly China is stronger than India, it first twisted the arm, put boots on fingers, and now India says we both agree to peaceful resolution through talks. More or less similiar situation was there when Gen Pervez Musharraf got hold of stragedic peaks at Kargil. At that occasion India was berserk, raise voices across the oceans, and somehow got mediation from US. But at this instant India is doubly feared to even accept US mediation offer. Anyways Pak is the biggest beneficiary of the recent ordeal between India & China. China WILL NOT go back even inch. While the Art 370 abrogation, is core issue between China & India, the Art 370, 35A, must be reinstated now or later, as covertly agreed between highly level military talks.Worth mentioning that Indian top brass was against the abrogation of Art 370, 35A, and always recommend resolution of Kashmir issues through talks. It was unfortunately bad obsessive choice of PM Modi & Amit Shah, which brought this.
Recommend 0
VIMLA R DHARAWAT
Jun 08, 2020 09:35am
@Dr. Rafiq Khan, really!. Look yourself in mirror!
Recommend 0

