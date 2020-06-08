China, India to seek peaceful resolution of border impasse

NEW DELHI: Indian and Chinese military commanders have agreed to peacefully resolve the current border issue in eastern Ladakh in accordance with bilateral agreements reached between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in recent years, an Indian statement said on Sunday.

India’s ministry of external affairs recalled that in recent weeks, India and China had maintained communications through established diplomatic and military channels to address the situation in areas along the border.

“A meeting was held between the (Indian) corps commander based in Leh and the Chinese commander on June 6 in the Chushul-Moldo region,” the statement said.

“It took place in a cordial and positive atmosphere. Both sides agreed to peacefully resolve the situation in the border areas in accordance with various bilateral agreements and keeping in view the agreement between the leaders that peace and tranquillity in the India-China border regions is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations.”

Military commanders of both sides discuss situation

The Hindu newspaper quoted unnamed sources as saying the Indian side had pressed China to go back to the positions of April.

“Both sides also noted that this year marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and agreed that an early resolution would contribute to the further development of the relationship,” the ministry said.

“Accordingly, the two sides will continue the military and diplomatic engagements to resolve the situation and to ensure peace and tranquillity in the border areas,” the statement said.

The Indian delegation was led by Lt Gen Harinder Singh, the general officer commanding of Leh-based 14 Corps, while the Chinese side was headed by the commander of the Tibet military district, Maj Genl Liu Lin.

