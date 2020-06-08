DAWN.COM

Pakistan's inflation for 2020 not the highest in the world, SBP says clarifying Inflation Monitor

Dawn.comUpdated June 08, 2020

The State Bank of Pakistan said that inflation rates in Argentina, Iran, Nigeria and Turkey were higher than that of Pakistan's. — APP/File
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Sunday said Pakistan's inflation for the year 2020 was not the highest in the world, clarifying what appears to be an erroneous point conveyed in its Inflation Monitor for April.

A day earlier, a report issued by the central bank's Inflation Monitor for April had a chart comparing Pakistan's inflation with a group of emerging and developing economies, accompanied by the text: “In global context, Pakistan witnessed highest inflation not only in comparison with the developed economies but also with emerging economies."

A screenshot of the relevant section from the SBP report
After several media outlets quoted the SBP inflation monitor to report that Pakistan had witnessed the highest inflation in the world in 2020, the central bank said in a statement on Twitter:

"A chart from our Inflation Monitor has generated erroneous headlines. It compares Pakistan’s inflation to a few developed and developing countries."

"While Pakistan did have a relatively elevated inflation rate so far in FY20, it is not true that it was the highest in the world," the central bank added.

SBP said inflation rates in Argentina, Iran, Nigeria and Turkey were higher than that of Pakistan's, noting that "since January, inflation in Pakistan has fallen sharply and much faster than in most other emerging markets".

A report published by Dawn on June 7, quoting the SBP's Inflation Monitor for April, said “Pakistan witnessed highest inflation not only in comparison with the developed economies but also with emerging economies”.

January witnessed 12-year high inflation at 14.6 per cent. In response to the rising prices, the SBP rose the interest rates to 13.25pc, it said.

However, with the emergence of coronavirus, the entire economic scenario was turned upside down as demand contraction lowered inflation forcing the SBP to cut down interest rates to 5.25pc within just three months, it added.

Detailed graphs accompanying the SBP’s Inflation Monitor had shown that Pakistan’s inflation, when compared to developing economies like China, Thailand, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, had fallen since the pandemic.

The report also noted that the July-May inflation for the current fiscal year slipped below to SBP’s earlier projection of 11pc to 10.94pc.

Comments (25)

Majid
Jun 08, 2020 12:10am
Now institutions are also making u turns
indian
Jun 08, 2020 12:10am
This is called smart inflation control from IK
Multani
Jun 08, 2020 12:48am
Very happy to know there are worse economies with higher inflation than ours. IK will get us out of this mess with CPEC and China.
Swiss Neutral
Jun 08, 2020 12:53am
Too much competition to be at the bottom
rashid khan
Jun 08, 2020 12:55am
thanks to the leadership of PMIK, pakistan is doing good by taking loans
bhaRAT©
Jun 08, 2020 12:57am
Good to clarify.
Ma Baker
Jun 08, 2020 01:07am
Congratulations!
Ibrahim S.
Jun 08, 2020 01:45am
Of course. In 2021 , Pakistan economy will be the richest in the world.
Josh
Jun 08, 2020 01:47am
Well obviously, but the inflation in countries like Turkey is solely due to the Covid-19.
Faisal Ghani
Jun 08, 2020 03:28am
Their own report states “Pakistan witnessed highest inflation not only in comparison with the developed economies but also with emerging economies”. Are they saying they reported it wrong?
jigar patel
Jun 08, 2020 03:49am
It's called damage control.
Ajay Dutt
Jun 08, 2020 03:50am
The Inflation rate in Pakistan in 2019 was 6.74%, which is not as bad as 9.% that it hit in some months. Good recovery. Congratulations and wish all the best to those who are hurt by an economic downturn.
Haq
Jun 08, 2020 03:51am
Somebody should be fired for making the country laughing stock, its unpardonable . Even if it was highest inflation in the world who was promoting it on newspapers? For what reason? trying to be cute? Is it a State Bank or a joke? You have no sense? Who is heading it? Is he sleeping on the job? It's a best example of gross incompetence by highly placed institution expected to add value to Pakistan economy and they can not deal with basics. The whole staff needs to be replaced by sensible, efficient and intelligent crew starting from the top. No one in first world would have tolerated such incompetent behavior without heads rolling, we can not afford such dealings when an opportunity seeking neighbor next door watching 24/7 to make us look as an unworthy nation.
A Khan
Jun 08, 2020 04:06am
News media should have verified before publishing. Some things will never change.
A Khan
Jun 08, 2020 04:06am
This is why mainstream news losing its credibility day by day.
Dr. Saloria Amir Ahmed
Jun 08, 2020 04:31am
I fully agree with the assessment. "Pakistan inflation is not the highest in the world" Countries inflation ranking..... 1. Somalia 2. Ethiopia 3. Pakistan. We are all should be proud of the above statistics.....?
Bazzie
Jun 08, 2020 04:33am
Inflation is not for comparison. High inflation puts off Investors. They don’t bother to compare Of course the other point that is important to investors is literacy rate in the country
Zoom
Jun 08, 2020 04:45am
Is that supposed to be a good news for a country crushed under the burden of ever increasing loans
miqbalRangoonwala
Jun 08, 2020 04:55am
Any solid proof
KJ
Jun 08, 2020 05:15am
Not highest in the world, is now a consolation?
Srini
Jun 08, 2020 05:58am
Situation not looking good, loads of proper planning and monitoring required. China and India will manage somehow because of economic size and reserves.
Samit
Jun 08, 2020 06:16am
Congratulations on catching the mistake.
A Rashid
Jun 08, 2020 11:11am
There appears to be serious disconnect between the working and the monitoring of the various institutions. Take the example of Locust Control, Shortage of Petrol, Atta Prices, handling of the Corona virus and Health system. The Govt is intending to announce the budget with a deficit of three trillion. With such a huge deficit which is unheard of, what is the necessity of giving 20 % increase in Pay And Pensions. This will further cause the escalation in prices of the commodities.There is a need to consolidate the resources which are abysmally low. Monsoon is coming and the protection measures should be properly checked. & liaise with weather forecast.
Tabdili
Jun 08, 2020 11:48am
Make up your mind first. Utter incompetence everywhere under ik's clueless govt.
