DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 07, 2020

Police killing of Palestinian a 'tragedy', says Israeli PM

AFPJune 07, 2020

Email

The mother of Iyad Hallak, a 32-year-old Palestinian man with autism who was shot dead by Israeli police when they mistakenly thought he was armed with a pistol, mourns her son at their home in annexed east Jerusalem. — AFP
The mother of Iyad Hallak, a 32-year-old Palestinian man with autism who was shot dead by Israeli police when they mistakenly thought he was armed with a pistol, mourns her son at their home in annexed east Jerusalem. — AFP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that the recent police killing of an autistic Palestinian man was unjustified and a "tragedy", offering his condolences to the bereaved family.

Israeli police shot 32-year-old Iyak Hallak in Jerusalem on May 30 while he was walking to his special needs school, after officers mistakenly thought he was armed.

"What happened with Iyad Hallak is a tragedy. This is a man with limitations — autism — who was under suspicion, we know, wrongly, of being a terrorist in a very sensitive location," Netanyahu said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting.

The killing happened near Lions' Gate in the alleys of the walled Old City, where Hallak had attended school for six years.

"We all offer our condolences to the family. I think this is shared by the entire Israeli public, as well as the entire Israeli government," Netanyahu said.

The premier added that he awaited the outcome of an investigation into the shooting.

Thousands of mourners massed for Hallak's funeral, while online the hashtag #PalestinianLivesMatter echoed the fury being seen at mass protests against police violence and racism in the United States.

Hallak's slaying prompted condolence visits from Israelis, including lawmakers from the Arab-led Joint List, Jerusalem's chief rabbi and Yehudah Glick, a right-wing former member of parliament.

Glick is dedicated to increasing Jewish presence at the Al Aqsa mosque compound, the third holiest site in Islam, in the Old City. The location is also the holiest site for Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount.

Glick, who survived a 2014 assassination attempt over his Jerusalem activities, said he was attacked on Thursday when exiting the Hallak mourning tent in an attempted "murderous lynching" attack and sustained light wounds.

Speaking on Sunday, Netanyahu said the killing of Hallak "does not justify the wild attack on former MP Glick".

"I'm sure justice will be done here too," the premier said.

Police arrested one person in connection with the attack and released him to house arrest while the investigation continued.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

The true cost of power

The true cost of power

Despite its practical bankruptcy, our power sector continues helping its stakeholders enrich themselves

Opinion

LoC and LAC

LoC and LAC

Greater awareness of the legal distinctions is essential.

Editorial

June 07, 2020

No infection control

IF someone were to draw on everything the world has learned about Covid-19 in the past six months and write a...

June 07, 2020

Women voters

ELECTIONS embody the very essence of democracy but a huge number of women in Pakistan are excluded from the exercise...

June 07, 2020

Insecure police

THE transfer earlier this week of Lahore Police’s investigation and operations chiefs has added fuel to the...

Updated June 06, 2020

PSM workers’ sacking

THE government’s decision to sack 9,350 employees of the Pakistan Steel Mills at a time when the State Bank is...

June 06, 2020

A common threat

THE Pakistan-India relationship continues on its rocky trajectory, with multiple challenges obstructing the path to...

June 06, 2020

Fuel shortages

THE shortages of vehicular fuel in various parts of the country are grounds for concern and must not be allowed to...