Today's Paper | June 07, 2020

Saudi Arabia's coronavirus cases exceed 100,000

ReutersJune 07, 2020

A traveller wearing a protective face mask wheels his bags at Riyadh International Airport, after Saudi Arabia reopened domestic flights, following the Covid-19 outbreak, May 31. — Reuters
The number of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia exceeded 100,000 on Sunday following a rise in new infections over the past ten days.

The Saudi Ministry of Health reported 3,045 new cases on Sunday, taking the total to 101,914, with 712 deaths.

The number of new daily cases exceeded 3,000 for the first time on Saturday.

The country of 30 million people recorded its first Covid-19 infection on March 2.

Health authorities said in April the virus could eventually infect between 10,000 and 200,000 people in Saudi Arabia. The kingdom topped 50,000 cases on May 16.

Saudi Arabia’s numbers are the highest in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which have recorded a combined 272,625 cases and 1,406 deaths.

The grim milestone comes after Saudi Arabia reimposed a two-week curfew on Friday and suspended work in offices in the Red Sea city of Jeddah from 3pm to 6am, due to the spread of the coronavirus.

State news agency SPA said prayers in the city’s mosques had also been suspended.

Coronavirus infections in the energy producing region had initially been linked to travel. But despite taking early measures to combat the virus, Gulf states have seen a spread among low-income migrant workers living in cramped quarters, prompting authorities to ramp up testing.

On DawnNews

