DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 07, 2020

PPP to convene multi-party conference to address 'conspiracy' against 18th Amendment, NFC award

Imtiaz MugheriJune 07, 2020

Email

PPP Sindh president Nisar Khuhro (left) said his party will convene a multi-party conference to address various issues. — File photo
PPP Sindh president Nisar Khuhro (left) said his party will convene a multi-party conference to address various issues. — File photo

The PPP on Sunday announced that it will convene a multi-party conference (MPC) in Karachi in the coming week to address the "conspiracy" against the the 18th amendment, administrative changes to the National Finance Commission (NFC) and the Centre's lacklustre response to the locust invasion and Covid-19 outbreak.

PPP Sindh president Nisar Khuhro has contacted leaders from the PML-N, Jamaat-i-Islami (JI), JUI-F, Awami National Party (ANP) in this regard, according to a press release issued by his spokesperson.

"We [PPP] will now send formal invitations to leaders from political parties and nationalist parties in Sindh," Khuhro was quoted as saying by his spokesperson.

"We must raise our voices to address the conspiracy against the 18th amendment," Khuhro said, adding that the objective of the MPC would be to highlight the inadequate response of the federal government to the locust attack, among other issues.

The veteran PPP leader also lambasted the Centre for its proposed administrative changes to the NFC.

Read: Govt under fire over NFC, 18th Amendment debate

"The federal government is unable to tolerate the fact that the provinces receive more in the NFC than the Centre," he said. "The Centre wants to weaken the provinces financially by reducing their NFC share," he alleged.

He said that the Sindh government will never accept any NFC award that will end up reducing its financial share, arguing that the 18th amendment mandated that provincial shares in the NFC award can never be reduced.

"We reject the autocratic thinking of the prime minister in this regard," he said.

Khuhro said that it was unfortunate that the PTI government was constantly undermining the provincial governments. He said that the Centre must realise that only a satisfied provincial unit can lead to a satisfied federal unit.

He demanded that the provincial share of the NFC award be increased from 57 per cent to 60 pc immediately.

"The provincial governments haven't received a penny in international aid," Khuhro said.

He alleged that the federal government was ignoring the pleas of the Sindh government on the locust issue "on purpose".

"Locusts continue to wreak havoc on our crops in Sindh but the Centre is refusing to help us in our time of need," Khuhro said.

"We will discuss all these issues during the conference," he concluded.

The PPP's announcement comes a day after its chairman, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, had raised the NFC issue in a press conference.

He had warned that Centre's NFC award proposal would not only affect the country’s national unity and social fabric but also send a “wrong message at a wrong time” internationally when Pakistan was facing many regional challenges.

“When the NFC was formed, the Sindh government sent a letter to Islamabad raising its objection and requesting to address the issue. But you can well assess the seriousness that our May 14 letter has not been responded to as yet," he had said.

MPC a distraction, says Shibli Faraz

Shortly after the PPP's announcement, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said that PPP's decision to convene the MPC was a "distraction".

He was responding to a question from a reporter during a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday.

"Bilawal disappears for months at a time. But when we start talking about accountability, he comes out of hiding and starts distracting us. This multi-party conference is also a distraction," Faraz said.

The information minister claimed that the federal government had assisted the Sindh government with a number of things, including the locust attack.

"If there's a problem in Sindh, it's because of his [Chief Minister Murad] bad governance," he said.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Citizen
Jun 07, 2020 06:37pm
There is no visible change of 18th amendment then let centre to come up with new set of amendments.
Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Jun 07, 2020 06:52pm
Good idea.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

The true cost of power

The true cost of power

Despite its practical bankruptcy, our power sector continues helping its stakeholders enrich themselves

Opinion

LoC and LAC

LoC and LAC

Greater awareness of the legal distinctions is essential.

Editorial

June 07, 2020

No infection control

IF someone were to draw on everything the world has learned about Covid-19 in the past six months and write a...

June 07, 2020

Women voters

ELECTIONS embody the very essence of democracy but a huge number of women in Pakistan are excluded from the exercise...

June 07, 2020

Insecure police

THE transfer earlier this week of Lahore Police’s investigation and operations chiefs has added fuel to the...

Updated June 06, 2020

PSM workers’ sacking

THE government’s decision to sack 9,350 employees of the Pakistan Steel Mills at a time when the State Bank is...

June 06, 2020

A common threat

THE Pakistan-India relationship continues on its rocky trajectory, with multiple challenges obstructing the path to...

June 06, 2020

Fuel shortages

THE shortages of vehicular fuel in various parts of the country are grounds for concern and must not be allowed to...