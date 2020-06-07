DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 07, 2020

Wasim Khan donates Rs1.5m for ex-players, officials, ground staff

The Newspaper's Sports ReporterUpdated June 07, 2020

Email

Board's CEO Wasim Khan took the voluntary decision to make this donation as a way of giving back to the game’s key stakeholders, says PCB press release. — Dawn/File
Board's CEO Wasim Khan took the voluntary decision to make this donation as a way of giving back to the game’s key stakeholders, says PCB press release. — Dawn/File

LAHORE: Chief executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wasim Khan on Saturday said that over the next three months he will personally donate a total of Rs1.5 million to support former players, match officials, scorers and ground staff who are struggling through financial hardship.

According to a PCB press release issued on Saturday, Wasim took the voluntary decision to make this donation as a way of giving back to the game’s key stakeholders at a time when there is a greater need.

Wasim said: “I have decided to personally make this donation to help those players, match officials, scorers and ground staff who are in dire need of financial assistance.

“This small contribution is to support the Chairman’s Welfare Fund that is already in place and to show solidarity with him as we look to provide as much support to the players, match officials, scorers and ground staff facing hardships in these tough economic times.

“As head of the executive team, I also think it is appropriate that I take a personal lead with this and it’s a decision that feels absolutely right to me.

“After past culture of all PCB staff receiving substantial annual incremental increases, we have made a decision to tighten our expenditure over the next 12 months and only award increases to staffers who earn Rs100,000 a month or less. This will commence from the new fiscal year, which starts on July 1.”

Meanwhile, PCB chairman Ehsan Mani said: “I appreciate Wasim Khan’s gesture and commend him for leading by example. Wasim’s actions show that he is not only a good leader, but also the one who thinks and cares about the well-being of past and present players and other stakeholders.

“Wasim has consistently shown his commitment to Pakistan cricket and this is another example of his contribution and leadership.

“I am sure Wasim’s generosity will help cricketers in need in these difficult times,” Mani was quoted as saying.

Published in Dawn, June 7th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

The true cost of power

The true cost of power

Despite its practical bankruptcy, our power sector continues helping its stakeholders enrich themselves

Opinion

LoC and LAC

LoC and LAC

Greater awareness of the legal distinctions is essential.

Editorial

June 07, 2020

No infection control

IF someone were to draw on everything the world has learned about Covid-19 in the past six months and write a...

June 07, 2020

Women voters

ELECTIONS embody the very essence of democracy but a huge number of women in Pakistan are excluded from the exercise...

June 07, 2020

Insecure police

THE transfer earlier this week of Lahore Police’s investigation and operations chiefs has added fuel to the...

June 06, 2020

PSM workers’ sacking

THE government’s decision to sack 9,350 employees of the Pakistan Steel Mills at a time when the State Bank is...

June 06, 2020

A common threat

THE Pakistan-India relationship continues on its rocky trajectory, with multiple challenges obstructing the path to...

June 06, 2020

Fuel shortages

THE shortages of vehicular fuel in various parts of the country are grounds for concern and must not be allowed to...