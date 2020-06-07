DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 07, 2020

PML-N questions NAB role after Tareen’s London departure

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated June 07, 2020

Email

Jehangir Tareen leaves for London despite being a prime suspect in the sugar scam. — AP/File
Jehangir Tareen leaves for London despite being a prime suspect in the sugar scam. — AP/File

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has questioned the ‘quiet’ departure of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) senior leader Jehangir Khan Tareen for London despite being a prime suspect in the sugar scam.

“Where is the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) which was to become Tarzan after Eid [according to Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid] while Jehangir Tareen left for London along with his son?” asked PML-N Punjab’s Information Secretary Azma Bokhari at a presser here on Saturday.

Accompanied by Attaullah Tarar, Ms Bokhari said: “The Tarzan has a different standard of accountability for Prime Minister Imran Khan, Jehangir Tareen and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif. NAB is not ready to investigate the misuse of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government helicopter by Imran Khan and the role of Tareen and federal minister Khusro Bakhtiar in the sugar scam as prime suspects.”

She said that even Tareen had accused his party’s government of raising taxes that caused an increase in the sugar price. PM Khan gave Rs2 billion subsidy on sugar and despite that it was being sold at Rs85 per kilo, she stated. The Sharif family’s sugar mills had not received any subsidy, nor exported sugar but Imran Khan and the country’s entire politics revolved around the Sharif family.

Chiding PM’s adviser Shahzad Akbar for targeting the Sharif family, the MPA said he was hiding these days to avoid filing of a reply to certain questions in a court case.

Mr Tarar asked PM Khan to submit his reply in the defamation case filed by Shahbaz Sharif against him. “(Mr) Khan has been avoiding speaking the truth in court,” he said and added that two officers of Punjab police had been removed from their posts for not arresting Mr Sharif.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting on Sunday (today) to review the sugar commission report.

Published in Dawn, June 7th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

The true cost of power

The true cost of power

Despite its practical bankruptcy, our power sector continues helping its stakeholders enrich themselves

Opinion

LoC and LAC

LoC and LAC

Greater awareness of the legal distinctions is essential.

Editorial

June 07, 2020

No infection control

IF someone were to draw on everything the world has learned about Covid-19 in the past six months and write a...

June 07, 2020

Women voters

ELECTIONS embody the very essence of democracy but a huge number of women in Pakistan are excluded from the exercise...

June 07, 2020

Insecure police

THE transfer earlier this week of Lahore Police’s investigation and operations chiefs has added fuel to the...

June 06, 2020

PSM workers’ sacking

THE government’s decision to sack 9,350 employees of the Pakistan Steel Mills at a time when the State Bank is...

June 06, 2020

A common threat

THE Pakistan-India relationship continues on its rocky trajectory, with multiple challenges obstructing the path to...

June 06, 2020

Fuel shortages

THE shortages of vehicular fuel in various parts of the country are grounds for concern and must not be allowed to...