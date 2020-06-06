DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 06, 2020

Blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie alleges three PPP leaders molested her nine years ago

Malik Asad | Iftikhar A. KhanUpdated June 06, 2020

Email

Claims to be in direct contact with FIA DG, after tweeting against Benazir. — Twitter/File
Claims to be in direct contact with FIA DG, after tweeting against Benazir. — Twitter/File

ISLAMABAD: Cynthia D. Ritchie, a Pakistan-based blogger from the United States, has accused senior Pakistan Peoples Party leaders of molesting her in 2011, a week after the opposition party filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) cybercrime wing against her for hateful comment and slander agai­nst slain prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

In a video message posted on Facebook, Richie alleged that she had been raped some nine years ago by then interior minister Rehman Malik and was physically manhandled by then prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani as well as then federal minister Makhdoom Shahabuddin.

She said she also filed a complaint with the FIA as she continued to receive threats to her life. She said she was in direct contact with the FIA director general [Wajid Zia].

Claims to be in direct contact with FIA DG, after tweeting against Benazir

She said she had numerous voice recordings, text messages and screenshots, including from those who claimed to be PPP supporters from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Referring to her ongoing battle with the PPP, she said it was not really about that tweet but about the individuals who know she had lot of dirt on a lot of people in this country. “It is primarily those who use and abuse others particularly women and vulnerable population. And I am one of them.”

Talking to a private news channel, ex-PM Gilani denied the charges and said he considered even responding to such allegations “humiliation and disgrace”.

The former prime minister questioned as to what the US citizen had been doing at the Presidency. She had come to Pakistan as part of a campaign to malign politicians, he alleged.

Mr Gilani said that those levelling allegation against a person of his stature should be ashamed of themselves. “Who has given them the right to malign the politicians?” he asked. He said the woman was maligning him, as his two sons had filed a defamation case against her for her defamatory tweet against Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

Mr Gilani said the reaction of the PPP to her tweet was “severe and uncontrollable”.

Rehman Malik was not available for comments.

Published in Dawn, June 6th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Arun
Jun 06, 2020 09:32am
Proper investigation is warranted in both cases.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 06, 2020

PSM workers’ sacking

THE government’s decision to sack 9,350 employees of the Pakistan Steel Mills at a time when the State Bank is...

June 06, 2020

A common threat

THE Pakistan-India relationship continues on its rocky trajectory, with multiple challenges obstructing the path to...

June 06, 2020

Fuel shortages

THE shortages of vehicular fuel in various parts of the country are grounds for concern and must not be allowed to...

June 05, 2020

Protecting the environment

EVEN though the novel coronavirus pandemic has put many burning issues on the back-burner, it still presents an...

June 05, 2020

SOPs not followed

AS Covid-19 cases swell across the country, the deaths of some legislators who contracted the coronavirus are a...

June 05, 2020

Online classes

FOURTEEN-year-old Devika Balakrishnan’s lifeless body was found near her home in Kerala, India, on Monday: the...