DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 06, 2020

Decoding of PIA plane’s black box completed: investigators

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated June 06, 2020

Email

AAIB “will publish at a later date a preliminary statement on the event based on downloaded data”. — AFP/File
AAIB “will publish at a later date a preliminary statement on the event based on downloaded data”. — AFP/File

KARACHI: French investigators probing the May 22 Pakistan Intern­ational Airlines (PIA) plane crash have anno­unced that downloading and decoding of the black box of the ill-fated aircraft has been completed.

The French Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) on Friday said in a tweet that downloading and decoding of the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder, the two components of the PK-8303 black box, “has ended. Analysis will continue”.

It said that the Paki­stan’s Aircraft Accident and Investigation Board (AAIB) “will publish at a later date a preliminary statement on the event based on downloaded data/ Pakistan’s AAIB is leading the investigation/current communication on their behalf”.

Aviation Minister Ghu­l­am Sarwar Khan had already announced that the preliminary report of the plane crash would be tabled in parliament on June 22.

Ninety-seven of the 99 passengers and crew members onboard the PIA flight were killed when the plane crashed into houses in Karachi’s Model Colony area on May 22. A teenage girl also lost her life on ground.

Airbus, being the manufacturer of the A320 aircraft had sent an 11-member team to Pakistan to offer technical assistance to AAIB investigators. The team had earlier this week left for France along with the FDR and CVR of the aircraft. AAIB President Air Commodore Usman Ghani also accompanied the French team.

Published in Dawn, June 6th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 06, 2020

PSM workers’ sacking

THE government’s decision to sack 9,350 employees of the Pakistan Steel Mills at a time when the State Bank is...

June 06, 2020

A common threat

THE Pakistan-India relationship continues on its rocky trajectory, with multiple challenges obstructing the path to...

June 06, 2020

Fuel shortages

THE shortages of vehicular fuel in various parts of the country are grounds for concern and must not be allowed to...

June 05, 2020

Protecting the environment

EVEN though the novel coronavirus pandemic has put many burning issues on the back-burner, it still presents an...

June 05, 2020

SOPs not followed

AS Covid-19 cases swell across the country, the deaths of some legislators who contracted the coronavirus are a...

June 05, 2020

Online classes

FOURTEEN-year-old Devika Balakrishnan’s lifeless body was found near her home in Kerala, India, on Monday: the...