DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 06, 2020

Wajid, Kaleem among police officers being promoted to Grade 22

Malik AsadUpdated June 06, 2020

Email

Former Sindh police chief Kaleem Imam. — DawnNewsTV/File
Former Sindh police chief Kaleem Imam. — DawnNewsTV/File

ISLAMABAD: The high-powered selection board on Friday considered senior civil servants of different cadres and approved promotion of some bureaucrats, including Federal Investigation Agency Director General Wajid Zia and former Sindh police chief Kaleem Imam, in BS-22, sources said.

The selection board, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, also comprised PM’s Adviser on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, Special Assistant Dr Shahzad Arbab, secretaries of establishment division, cabinet division and other senior bureaucrats.

However, a formal notification of the promotions had not been issued till Friday evening.

Most of the officers whose promotion was approved belonged to the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), formerly known as District Management Group, as there were 43 eligible PAS officers of BS-21, sources told Dawn.

PM chaired the selection board

The PAS officers promoted to the top grade are Balochistan Chief Secretary Fazeel Asghar, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Matahir Niaz Rana, Secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan Dr Nazir Akhtar, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan Secretary Mohammad Sualeh Faruqui, former health secretary Dr Tanvir A. Qureshi, who has been awaiting posting, Mohammad Mushtaq Chandna, Khaqan Bahadur, Munir Azam and Dr Ismat Tahira.

The sources said that incumbent FIA DG Wajid Zia of the Police Service of Pakistan and former Sindh IG Kaleem Imam were also promoted to BS-22.

The senior most officer of Military Land and Cantonment (MLC) cadre Masood Chaudhry was also promoted to the top grade, the sources said, adding that he was the third MLC officer promoted to BS-22 since a post of this cadre had been created in 2014.

Commerce and Trade Group officer Dr Yousaf Khan, who is currently working as commercial consular in Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul, was also promoted to BS-22.

The sources said that the board also promoted four officers of Pakistan Foreign Service, three Pakistan Audit and Accounts Group, two Income Tax Group officers, one officer from Customs and Pakistan Postal groups each.

Published in Dawn, June 6th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 06, 2020

PSM workers’ sacking

THE government’s decision to sack 9,350 employees of the Pakistan Steel Mills at a time when the State Bank is...

June 06, 2020

A common threat

THE Pakistan-India relationship continues on its rocky trajectory, with multiple challenges obstructing the path to...

June 06, 2020

Fuel shortages

THE shortages of vehicular fuel in various parts of the country are grounds for concern and must not be allowed to...

June 05, 2020

Protecting the environment

EVEN though the novel coronavirus pandemic has put many burning issues on the back-burner, it still presents an...

June 05, 2020

SOPs not followed

AS Covid-19 cases swell across the country, the deaths of some legislators who contracted the coronavirus are a...

June 05, 2020

Online classes

FOURTEEN-year-old Devika Balakrishnan’s lifeless body was found near her home in Kerala, India, on Monday: the...