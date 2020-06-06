DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 06, 2020

In a bombshell, US blogger Cynthia Ritchie accuses PPP's Rehman Malik of rape

Dawn.comJune 06, 2020

Email

Blogger Cynthia D Ritchie took to Facebook Live to make the allegations against the PPP leadership. — Photo: FB screengrab
Blogger Cynthia D Ritchie took to Facebook Live to make the allegations against the PPP leadership. — Photo: FB screengrab

The conflict between the PPP and Pakistan-based American blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie intensified on Friday after the latter came out with allegations of rape and assault against some top PPP leaders.

Ritchie, who was at the centre of a controversy last week when she tweeted what the PPP described as "derogatory and slanderous remarks" about slain former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, accused former interior minister Senator Rehman Malik of having raped her in Islamabad in 2011.

"In 2011, I was raped by the former interior minister Rehman Malik. That's right, I'll say it again. I was raped by the then interior minister Rehman Malik," she said a live video on her Facebook page, also accusing former federal minister Makhdoom Shahabuddin and ex-prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani of "physically manhandling" her while Gilani was staying at the "President's House".

While Malik could not be reached for a comment despite multiple attempts, Gilani and his son strongly denied the allegations.

Ritchie said she was reserving "some of the more graphic details" because her audience could include children, but added that she would be "happy to go into more detail" with neutral investigative journalists.

The blogger has nearly 220,000 followers on Twitter and a hashtag championing her as a "pride of Pakistan" (#CynthiaIsPrideOfPakistan) was the top trend on Friday evening.

In a tweet before going live on Facebook, the American alleged members of "#ZardarisFilthyPPP" were threatening her because "they know that over the years I have been raped/assaulted by men in the highest ranks of PPP. They don't want the world to know."

In another post after her allegations, she said the alleged assault took place at Malik's house in the Ministers' Enclave around the time of the raid in which Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed. "I thought it [was] a meeting about my visa but I was given flowers/a drugged drink," she wrote, adding claiming she "kept quiet" thinking no one in the then PPP government would help her.

"Recently they (PPP members) attacked family; I've had it. Ready to face any accuser," she said, adding that she is now engaged to a man whom she met in Pakistan, and it was him who encouraged her "to speak out, so we can move on as a couple".

In her video, Ritchie alleged that she has endured harassment "primarily from the PPP" for a number of years now. "I have received countless threats against my life, rape threats, claims that PPP has my father," she claimed, adding that she has "evidentiary support" of everything she has been posting.

Ritchie also said she had informed about the incident to "someone" at the US Embassy in 2011, "but due to 'fluid' situation and 'complex' relations between US and Pakistan, [the] response was less than adequate".

Dawn has reached out to the embassy to verify the veracity of her statement.

Last week, the PPP had filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing against Ritchie for posting on her Twitter account what it described as derogatory and slanderous remarks about Benazir Bhutto. The complaint was filed by PPP’s district president in Islamabad Advocate Shakeel Abbasi.

'You haven't seen nothing yet'

Detailing her time in Pakistan, Ritchie said she has been "in and out" of the country since 2009. "I shifted here end of 2010 and I was invited here by the PPP when [Asif Ali] Zardari was president, PM Gilani, interior minister Rehman Malik and the federal minister at the time Makhdoom Shahabuddin.

"Initially things were quite pleasant. I was very well-facilitated; I had no idea of the political battle that was taking place or had been taking place between PTI, PPP, PML-N etc.," she said.

She continued: "Because I had been assisting [the] PTI gratis, on my own time, with their social media strategies back in late 2010-2011, I learnt eventually that PPP was trying to draw me away from PTI."

"PPP, you've attacked me for too long," the blogger said while addressing the party leadership. "You've created false accounts trying to research my family, getting information from my sisters who naively had no idea who they were talking to and then leaking deeply personal family information on Twitter.

"You think I don't have contacts in the United States, you think I don't have contacts here or elsewhere to be able to track and trace what you were doing. For those who've called me a bitch because I have dared to stand up to you, you haven't seen nothing yet," she concluded.

Gilani denies 'filthy' allegations

Former premier Gilani not only denied the charges levelled by Ritchie, but said that he even considered responding to such allegations "humiliation and disgrace".

Talking to ARY News, he questioned as to what Richie was doing at the Presidency when she was allegedly manhandled, and why she had been staying in Pakistan. He alleged that she had come to Pakistan as part of a campaign to malign politicians.

"Who has given them the right to malign politicians?" he asked.

Gilani said those raising such allegations "should be ashamed" and asked whether a person of the prime minister's stature could do such an act at the Presidency.

The former prime minister claimed that Ritchie was maligning him because his two sons had filed a defamation case against her for her allegedly defamatory tweet against Bhutto.

Meanwhile, Gilani's son Ali Haider Gilani in a series of tweets defended his father as a "man of great integrity" and questioned why Ritchie was making the "filthy" allegations after eight years.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (30)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ali
Jun 06, 2020 10:13am
I am no PPP fan but she is a liar. Period.
Recommend 0
Khurram
Jun 06, 2020 10:15am
Investigation must be made against PPP,s leadership.
Recommend 0
R. Kannan
Jun 06, 2020 10:19am
The allegations do not pass the common sense test
Recommend 0
Ga
Jun 06, 2020 10:20am
ppp are no saints but something very fishy about this woman. Why is she in Pakistan despite the assaults? Clearly no random tourist
Recommend 0
Zulfqar Ahmed
Jun 06, 2020 10:21am
There is something going on here, Cynthia is obviously put up to go for certain opposition politicians, and the finger points only in one direction - a desperate and deluded capt and his government !
Recommend 0
Bhaskar
Jun 06, 2020 10:21am
Even though what she said may be true, she can't expect justice as might is right.
Recommend 0
A Rational
Jun 06, 2020 10:22am
This is very common in Pakistan. At least she has the guts to come out and speak against the perpetrators.
Recommend 0
Vishesh
Jun 06, 2020 10:25am
Very sad but not sure of the truth yet
Recommend 0
Guzni
Jun 06, 2020 10:26am
Fair enough. But how come it took her full 09 years to speak out. Even Me2 was in place about 3 years ago.
Recommend 0
sarang
Jun 06, 2020 10:27am
Such men should be exposed, so that women are protected in future at least.
Recommend 0
fareed
Jun 06, 2020 10:28am
Here we go metoo. Why after so long? Tjis should be investigated thoroughly and punish accused or accuser who ever is wrong.
Recommend 0
Haseeb
Jun 06, 2020 10:28am
After 10 years she knew she was raped .. she is cheap popularity seeking woman spoiling the Pakistani society.. should be sent to US immediately
Recommend 0
Hamza Rasheed
Jun 06, 2020 10:28am
What else we can expect from these crooks
Recommend 0
Chacha
Jun 06, 2020 10:29am
If she is right she should file a case in US or PakistanI court. Investigative journalism will only make it a popular story. No body will know the truth
Recommend 0
TruthMatters
Jun 06, 2020 10:30am
Thank you for your honesty and bravery, Ms. Ritchie! Speaking out against the ‘landed gentry’ in Pakistan is no laughing matter. Your actions remind me of the courage and steadfastness that’s on display here in the US in light of the many obstacles Americans have faced, past or present.
Recommend 0
Sam
Jun 06, 2020 10:31am
Birds of the same feather flock together.
Recommend 0
Pro Democracy
Jun 06, 2020 10:38am
Another diverging tactic by current government
Recommend 0
NACParis
Jun 06, 2020 10:41am
It is unfortunate and shameful for Pakistan when it's leaders are being accused by an American lady for such a serious crime. Bilawal should take a notice irrespective of political statements from accused persons. If they are innocent than they should engage a lawyer ( who will not charge a cent ) in USA and sue her for multi billion dollars and not merely a notice to fool public as happened in UK against daily mail newspaper by another leader.
Recommend 0
Hasaan
Jun 06, 2020 10:48am
Who will people trust. Don't people know what happens here. Just getting exposed (regardless of what truth is).
Recommend 0
Prithviraj
Jun 06, 2020 10:52am
She better prove this. Because this is a serious allegation.
Recommend 0
Truth
Jun 06, 2020 10:52am
Shameful!
Recommend 0
Khan
Jun 06, 2020 10:58am
Why should one believe in her. It has been almost 10 years and she kept silent. It may be the result of FIR against her by PPP
Recommend 0
Fact
Jun 06, 2020 10:59am
Her claim can not be discounted at all. Anything is possible. People would believe more her than our “men of great integrity”.
Recommend 0
Gulam
Jun 06, 2020 10:59am
Narco test should be done on both Rahman and cynthia so truth can be ascertained.
Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Jun 06, 2020 11:01am
The allegations are too serious to be ignored. Must be thoroughly investigated by an independent committee of investigative journalists. She should file a formal FIR if she’s truthful.
Recommend 0
Alam Khan
Jun 06, 2020 11:03am
Why is she still hanging out in Pakistan after getting rapped?
Recommend 0
Amer
Jun 06, 2020 11:04am
Guilty until proven innocent !
Recommend 0
Sameer
Jun 06, 2020 11:12am
proper enquiry should be conducted immediately.
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Jun 06, 2020 11:23am
Where there is a smoke there is a fire.
Recommend 0
saqib Ghumman
Jun 06, 2020 11:27am
Working for PTI!!!
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 06, 2020

PSM workers’ sacking

THE government’s decision to sack 9,350 employees of the Pakistan Steel Mills at a time when the State Bank is...

June 06, 2020

A common threat

THE Pakistan-India relationship continues on its rocky trajectory, with multiple challenges obstructing the path to...

June 06, 2020

Fuel shortages

THE shortages of vehicular fuel in various parts of the country are grounds for concern and must not be allowed to...

June 05, 2020

Protecting the environment

EVEN though the novel coronavirus pandemic has put many burning issues on the back-burner, it still presents an...

June 05, 2020

SOPs not followed

AS Covid-19 cases swell across the country, the deaths of some legislators who contracted the coronavirus are a...

June 05, 2020

Online classes

FOURTEEN-year-old Devika Balakrishnan’s lifeless body was found near her home in Kerala, India, on Monday: the...