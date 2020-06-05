DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 05, 2020

Partial lunar eclipse to be observed tonight

Dawn.comUpdated June 05, 2020

A penumbral eclipse creates only a dark shading on the moon's face. — AFP/File
A penumbral eclipse creates only a dark shading on the moon's face. — AFP/File

The world will witness a partial lunar eclipse tonight (Friday).

The penumbral lunar eclipse will begin around 10:45pm in Pakistan, peak at 12:24am and end in the early hours of June 6 at 2:04am.

According to The Guardian, "The full moon will clip the outer portion of Earth’s shadow, creating a penumbral lunar eclipse. This is much subtler than a total lunar eclipse, in which the moon appears to turn red as it passes through the darkest part of Earth’s shadow, situated right behind our planet."

Penumbral lunar eclipses are difficult to see by eye because only a portion of the sun’s light is blocked from reaching the moon.

The eclipse will be visible from most of Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and the East coast of South America.

