DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 05, 2020

India, Australia strengthen defence ties as China tensions loom

AFPJune 04, 2020

Email

The virtual summit was held online as the coronavirus pandemic restricts international travel. — AFP
The virtual summit was held online as the coronavirus pandemic restricts international travel. — AFP

India and Australia strengthened defence ties on Thursday, including sealing a pact to boost military logistics support and maritime cooperation, as both nations experience heightened tensions with regional superpower China.

In a virtual summit held online as the coronavirus pandemic restricts international travel, the two leaders signed a Mutual Logistics Support Arrangement as they hailed an upgrade of their strategic partnership.

"India is committed to further intensifying comprehensive relations with Australia," India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in opening remarks.

"This is important not only for our two nations, but is also needed for the Indo-Pacific region as well as for the world."

His Australian counterpart Scott Morrison added that "in a time like this, we want to deal very much with friends and trusted partners".

The foreign and defence ministers will now meet at least biannually to discuss strategic issues, the two nations said in a joint statement.

Other agreements on education, mining, and defence science and technology were also inked during the summit, which took place after two earlier scheduled visits by Morrison to India were postponed because of the Australian bushfires and the pandemic.

Canberra has been at loggerheads with Beijing after Chinese anger over Australia's push to probe the origins of the coronavirus.

Tensions have flared in recent weeks between India and China over their 3,500-kilometre frontier which has never been properly demarcated, with both sides said to have moved in hundreds of extra troops.

A senior Indian foreign ministry official told reporters in a media briefing later on Thursday that "there was no discussion on China" in the summit.

But analysts said Beijing's increasing assertiveness in the region, as well as ongoing US-China tensions, was pushing India and Australia closer together to mitigate some of that risk.

"I didn't expect these two would mention the 'C' word, China, but it was very much at the back of their minds," Asian Studies Adjunct Professor, Purnendra Jain, of the University of Adelaide, told AFP.

"Both the prime ministers are very much aware that these are turbulent times, and to deal with these times, we need to do something together. This is about coronavirus and free trade, but this is also very much about dealing with China."

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Trump Et
Jun 04, 2020 11:52pm
Too little, too late.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 04, 2020

Shahbaz’s escape

THE decision of the Lahore High Court on Wednesday to grant former chief minister Shahbaz Sharif pre-arrest bail...

June 04, 2020

Zahra’s murder

THERE is a Dickensian quality to the latest case of child abuse that has shocked the country — such is the...

June 04, 2020

Targeting hospitals

OF late, a number of attacks targeting medical staff in hospitals in Karachi and Peshawar have given rise to...

Updated June 03, 2020

An alarming decision

Instead of building healthcare capacity and mulling an effective way to curb transmission, the government is talking about tourism.

June 03, 2020

US press attacked

PUBLIC anger that erupted late last month over the death of George Floyd, who died after a policeman put his knee on...

June 03, 2020

Man for all seasons

FAROGH Naseem has resigned as law minister to represent the government in the presidential references filed against...