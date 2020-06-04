DAWN.COM

Indian elephant dies after eating fruit packed with firecracker, police investigating

ReutersJune 04, 2020

People pull the body of a dead pregnant elephant out of the water, after the animal was allegedly fed with firecracker-stuffed pineapple and died, in Malappuram, India, May 27, 2020 in this still image taken from a video. — Reuters
People pull the body of a dead pregnant elephant out of the water, after the animal was allegedly fed with firecracker-stuffed pineapple and died, in Malappuram, India, May 27, 2020 in this still image taken from a video. — Reuters

A pregnant elephant died in India apparently after eating some fruit containing a firecracker that exploded in her mouth, prompting a criminal investigation into suspected cruelty toward animals, forestry officials said on Wednesday.

The incident drew outrage on social media after a forestry officer, Mohan Krishnan, posted an emotional apology to the elephant on May 30 in which he said the animal died from eating a pineapple or another fruit stuffed with a firecracker.

Forestry officials said the incident happened on May 23 in the Palakkad district of Kerala state in southern India, near farmland where locals sometimes scatter fruit spiked with firecrackers to discourage animals from damaging crops.

“We only know that the injury (to the elephant) was caused by some explosive substance,” forestry official Sunil Kumar said. The perpetrators, he said, could face animal cruelty charges that could bring fines or even a jail term.

India has the world’s largest population of the Asiatic elephant but they are classified as an endangered species. Incidents of human-animal conflict are not uncommon as elephants often stray into human settlements hunting for food.

The pregnant elephant had wandered out of the local Silent Valley National Park in search of food when the incident occurred, forestry officials said.

They later found the elephant trying to cool herself in a stream but as locals tried to heave it out of the water to take it to a treatment centre, the animal collapsed and died.

“Sorry sister,” Krishnan, who witnessed the elephant’s death, wrote in a Facebook post. “With her mouth and tongue destroyed in the explosion, she paced around hungry without being able to eat. She must have been more worried about the health of the child inside her than about her own hunger.”

Hani_Layyah
Jun 04, 2020 10:51am
Devastating. . A pinnacle of warmongering
Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
Jun 04, 2020 10:53am
Will RSS IT cell defend it ? How come humanity could stoop a level far from imagination ? Sigh
Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
Jun 04, 2020 10:56am
From innocent kashmiris to hapless animals, shinning India is making headway in comity of nations...
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Jun 04, 2020 11:01am
Heartless India, totally in contrast with Pakistan where as per PM's directives a young elephant was set free, earning worldwide praise.
Recommend 0
Trump Et
Jun 04, 2020 11:04am
Modi's India vs Imran Khan's Pakistan. Pakistan zindabaad.
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Jun 04, 2020 11:06am
This is sick but not surprising. Expect anything from those who try to justify killings, curfews, torture of 9 million innocent Kashmiris.
Recommend 0

