DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 04, 2020

Four cops charged in George Floyd death, one with 2nd-degree murder

AFPJune 04, 2020

Email

This file handout photo released by the Hennepin County Jail shows booking photos of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. — AFP/Hennepin County Jail
This file handout photo released by the Hennepin County Jail shows booking photos of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. — AFP/Hennepin County Jail

The white Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on the neck of a black man who later died will now be charged with second-degree murder, and his three colleagues will also face charges, court documents revealed on Wednesday.

The May 25 death of George Floyd — who had been accused of trying to buy cigarettes with a counterfeit bill — has ignited protests across the United States over systemic racism and police brutality.

“Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is increasing charges against Derek Chauvin to 2nd degree in George Floyd's murder and also charging other 3 officers,” US Senator Amy Klobuchar tweeted.

“This is another important step for justice.”

Chauvin was charged last week with third-degree murder, which is roughly akin to manslaughter. A charge of second-degree murder does not suggest premeditation but carries stiffer penalties.

Court documents show the second-degree murder charge was added to the prior charges. The three other officers have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder, documents show.

In a statement, Floyd's family described news of the new charges as a “bittersweet moment”.

“This is a significant step forward on the road to justice, and we are gratified that this important action came before George Floyd's body was laid to rest,” the statement said.

The statement, issued by family attorney Ben Crump, also said that Ellison would consider elevating the charge to premeditated murder “if the evidence supports it”. The family urged protesters to “raise their voices for change in peaceful ways.”

Tens of thousands of demonstrators defied night-time curfews on Tuesday in several US cities.

But the demonstrations were largely peaceful, and while there were tense standoffs with law enforcement, the protests did not feature the looting or clashes with police of previous days.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

American backlash

American backlash

The fires burning across the US undermine its claim to be a model democracy.

Editorial

Updated June 03, 2020

An alarming decision

Instead of building healthcare capacity and mulling an effective way to curb transmission, the government is talking about tourism.

June 03, 2020

US press attacked

PUBLIC anger that erupted late last month over the death of George Floyd, who died after a policeman put his knee on...

June 03, 2020

Man for all seasons

FAROGH Naseem has resigned as law minister to represent the government in the presidential references filed against...

June 02, 2020

Agriculture mess

THE threat of food insecurity looms large as Pakistan faces multiple challenges to its agricultural sector, which...

Updated June 02, 2020

Fear of testing

The belief is that calling a Covid-19 testing team to one’s home or neighbourhood will invite judgement.

June 02, 2020

Spy games

IN the world of diplomacy, the declaration of consular staff as personae non grata by the host state is amongst the...