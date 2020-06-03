DAWN.COM

China, India, Bangladesh among Asian nations accused by UN of censorship during pandemic

AFPJune 03, 2020

In this file photo, a man wears protective mask as he walks past a banner promoting prevention against the coronavirus disease in Hanoi, Vietnam on April 3. — Reuters
In this file photo, a man wears protective mask as he walks past a banner promoting prevention against the coronavirus disease in Hanoi, Vietnam on April 3. — Reuters

The UN rights chief warned on Wednesday that China, India, Bangladesh and other Asian countries were using the coronavirus crisis as an excuse to clamp down on free expression and tighten censorship.

In a statement, Michelle Bachelet expressed alarm over how censorship had been tightened in several countries, along with arbitrary arrests and detention of people who criticise their government's response, or even who simply share information or views on the pandemic.

“Arrests for expressing discontent or allegedly spreading false information through the press and social media, have been reported in Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nepal, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam,” the statement said.

The UN High Commissioner said she recognised the need to restrict harmful disinformation to protect public health, or any incitement of hatred towards minority groups.

But she insisted that this should not result in "purposeful or unintentional censorship”.

“While governments may have a legitimate interest in controlling the spread of misinformation in a volatile and sensitive context, this must be proportionate and protect freedom of expression,” Bachelet said.

“This crisis should not be used to restrict dissent or the free flow of information and debate,” she said.

'Crucial debate'

Her statement listed problems in each of the Asian countries identified.

For China, the UN rights office said it had received information on “more than a dozen cases of medical professionals, academics and ordinary citizens who appear to have been detained, and in some instances charged, for publishing their views or other information on the situation related to Covid-19,” or for being critical of the government's response to the crisis.

“These cases include two young graduate students who were reportedly detained in April after setting up an online repository of web content related to the Covid-19 outbreak in China,” it said.

In India, meanwhile, it pointed out that several journalists and at least one doctor had been charged for their public criticism of the authorities' response to the crisis.

In Indonesia, at least 51 people were reportedly being investigated under the criminal defamation law for allegedly spreading “fake news” on the pandemic.

In Cambodia, the rights office said it had documented the arrest of 30 people, including a 14-year-old girl, for Covid-19 related public comments and social media posts.

In Vietnam, authorities reported that over 600 Facebook users have been summoned for questioning relating to online posts about the virus.

“In these times of great uncertainty, medical professionals, journalists, human rights defenders and the general public must be allowed to express opinions on vitally important topics of public interest,” Bachelet said.

“This debate is crucial for countries to build back better after the crisis.“

Zubeen
Jun 03, 2020 07:15pm
does united nations have any legitimacy.
Recommend 0
Zubin Mehri
Jun 03, 2020 07:26pm
UN has lost its credibility.
Recommend 0
Guest
Jun 03, 2020 07:34pm
All these are countries with functional economy others with bankruptcy don't count
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Jun 03, 2020 07:39pm
@Zubeen, "does united nations have any legitimacy." Why India aspires permanent seat in UNSC then???
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Jun 03, 2020 08:02pm
Seems so!!!
Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Jun 03, 2020 08:04pm
@bhaRAT©, Not only UNSC, even India will be part of expanded G7. Try to catch up with Bangladesh first.
Recommend 0
Shah
Jun 03, 2020 08:07pm
@bhaRAT©, So that it can change the UN system to credible again.
Recommend 0
Ramana
Jun 03, 2020 08:09pm
@bhaRAT©, will get in future. Now India getting seat in G-7 in expansion along with Australia and South Korea
Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
Jun 03, 2020 08:11pm
RSS IT cell will leap into argument while questioning the authority/writ of UN. . Let the global watchdog institute perform its task. .
Recommend 0
AK
Jun 03, 2020 08:20pm
Pakistan excluded ? strange.
Recommend 0

