8-year-old girl 'beaten, killed' by employers in Rawalpindi over setting free their parrots: FIR

Tahir NaseerUpdated June 03, 2020

Zahra, who was a domestic worker at a household in Rawalpindi, was beaten by her employers for letting their "precious pet parrots escape from their cage". — Reuters/File
People on Twitter, including politicians, on Wednesday demanded justice for an eight-year-old girl who succumbed to injuries inflicted by her employers ⁠— who allegedly tortured her for accidentally setting their parrots free.

Zahra, who was a domestic worker at a household in Rawalpindi, was brought to the Begum Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial Hospital on Sunday in an injured state by her employer. According to the police, the suspect admitted that he and his wife had beaten Zahra after she let his "expensive pet parrots escape from their cage".

Zahra succumbed to her injuries soon after she was brought to the hospital and both her employers were arrested the same day. They were remanded into police custody until June 6.

The first information report, that was registered in Rawat police station on behalf of the SHO soon after the victim was brought to the hospital and was still alive, said that she had injuries on her face, hands, below her rib cage and legs. The FIR stated that she also had wounds on her thighs which suggested that she might have been sexually assaulted. Police have sent samples for forensic examination to confirm if an assault took place and are yet to receive a report.

The report was filed under Sections 302 (punishment for qatl-i-amd), 376 (punishment of rape) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Zahra's body was handed over to her family after a post-mortem examination, which revealed that the victim had died due to her injuries.

The girl hailed from Punjab's Kot Addu city and was employed by the couple four months ago to take care of their one-year-old child, police said. When employing her, the suspect had promised to provide her an education.

The incident has reignited a discussion over the exploitation of minors and child labour laws in Pakistan.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman, in response to a tweet, vowed to take the case up, adding that child labour "has to stop".

Nida Kirmani, a teacher at the Lahore University of Management Sciences, demanded an end to employing children, saying it was "the worst kind of exploitation".

"It leaves kids vulnerable to abuse. Employ their parents. Support them in going to school. Treat everyone’s children as if they were your own, with kindness & respect. Be a decent human," she tweeted.

PPP leader Sharmila Faruqi also condemned the incident saying that the "barbarity of this [crime] is sickening".

The incident comes months after the Supreme Court set aside the extended three-year sentence against former additional district and sessions judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife Maheen Zafar, who were convicted for torturing their 10-year-old maid Tayyaba. The case had garnered attention in 2016, when photos of Tayyaba were circulated on social media. The young girl suffered bruises, wounds and burns to her body while employed as domestic help by the additional judge.

Violence against children
Pakistan

Ramana
Jun 03, 2020 01:48pm
Barbarous
tahirqkhan
Jun 03, 2020 01:51pm
Is this going to be another case of "misunderstanding" and forgiving? My suggestion is that in such cases the plaintiff should be the state and no settlements.
kp
Jun 03, 2020 01:51pm
8 YO and working? Entire Society is to blame.
Questioner
Jun 03, 2020 01:54pm
Time to forgive the killers and move on. Anyway there seems to be no child labour issues also.
Zeshan Adil
Jun 03, 2020 01:56pm
How much hate you need to kill a child with bare hands beating
Nasir S.
Jun 03, 2020 01:58pm
Where is this government when it comes to providing justice? Their names includes justice but no one seems to be getting it. Taking this case to a clear conclusion and hanging such people will put an end to child labor and deter any future torture. It's very simple. Our nation only follows when the government acts tough.
Wajahat Khan
Jun 03, 2020 02:00pm
This has to stop once and for all. exemplary punishment should be given to the employers as to make a statement about child abuse and this barbarous and heinous act of cruelty. heartbroken for the little soul..
Rehman Alam
Jun 03, 2020 02:01pm
Employing an 8 year old to take care of a 1 year old? That kid is a child herself.. What about her childhood??
Abdullah Gilani
Jun 03, 2020 02:02pm
Must be punish to convicted and Please please ban and prohibit the child labor.
Khan
Jun 03, 2020 02:02pm
Where are our labour laws??? A 8 years old cheap child labour and then got beaten and killed ????? Amazing Pakistan !!!!
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Jun 03, 2020 02:03pm
No human can do that. Shameless and ruthless people. They deserve strict punishment.
Nadeem Sheikh
Jun 03, 2020 02:03pm
Savage
Chrís Dăń
Jun 03, 2020 02:04pm
Possibly the unfortunate child died because of physical assault and now all is a cover up. Sometimes it seems Pakistan is full of tribal people only. They commit such heinous crimes with children and after sometime all becomes hushed up. Children ,girls and boys- both are victims of this tribal mentality in Pakistan. Courts do not do anything to bring justice in such crimes. Previously the punishment of judge was suspended in more or less similar case. Then Kasur brutalities surfaced and hushed up and now this unbelievable tragedy.
Sarcasm
Jun 03, 2020 02:05pm
Sick people.
Sarwar
Jun 03, 2020 02:07pm
Sad and heartbreaking !! She was just 8 years old. Just 8. Let it sink. When the whole society is violent and barbaric, How do you expect a individual to be kind and compassionate. Those tweeting furiously about this incident and demanding justice are the ones who employ children as domestic help. Hypocrisy, thy name is Pakistani elite. Have you seen how people react to random kids on the road when they make any mistake ? Anyways why these 2 should be hanged when SC acquitted Judge Khurram Ali Khan and his wife Maheen Zafar telling us where there biases and loyalties lie.
Ds
Jun 03, 2020 02:13pm
Blood money case closed.
H Dave
Jun 03, 2020 02:14pm
How you can employ kid, is there no age bar for employment.
Critic
Jun 03, 2020 02:15pm
Evil mindsets
Marcus
Jun 03, 2020 02:16pm
My heart bleeds with tears for the 8 year old. Pakistan has the worst record for child exploitation. Mr ik you should do something about this immediately.
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 03, 2020 02:17pm
Cruelty at its worst, an eight years girl is employed to take care of one year old baby and other work. Shame on such people who employed the girl and killed her, because she freed their parrots - what our law will do, will our Chief Justice take notice of this inhumane case or he will keep quiet? Such cases show that corrupt mafia is very powerful and no body can catch them, as they are in every institution and part of society. We all have to change our mindset from bottom to upward and act like loyal citizens, and sooner we do this, it would be better for country. Till then such cases along with bails for corrupt politicians will continue and laws will be broken. (Note: I regularly advocate my impartial views against injustice, inequality, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else - be aware of fake ID's!).
Lar
Jun 03, 2020 02:20pm
Barbaric. These people should get maximum punishment. We should stop employing minor kids. Instead we should give them education.
Arsalan Alvi
Jun 03, 2020 02:21pm
Animals !!!
RationalBabu
Jun 03, 2020 02:25pm
Sick and medieval culture of slavery! An escaped parrot was worth more than an 8 year old child!
Mansoor
Jun 03, 2020 02:27pm
I thought we have reached the rock bottom but every day we fall more, far more than civilization allows.
Vivek Lahore
Jun 03, 2020 02:28pm
Gruesome incident. My heart cries for the innocent kid.
JKumar
Jun 03, 2020 02:29pm
Zahra should have been in school. How can her parents let her work at this tender age?
Asif
Jun 03, 2020 02:29pm
8 year old child was supposed to be tele-learning these days and thriving to the fullest as per Convention of the Rights of Child. Who allows children to become a domestic worker ? This must stop as per policy. This can't continue. Save those little soul.
Javed
Jun 03, 2020 02:33pm
The writ of the government is weak.
Baakhlaq
Jun 03, 2020 02:34pm
8 year old girl was brought from Kot Addu, case is registered in Rawalpindi,how the poor parents will pursue this case? result is obvious,case will be settled outside the court.
Javed
Jun 03, 2020 02:34pm
Laws against child labor must be strictly enforced. Even if the parents are destitute.
Javed
Jun 03, 2020 02:34pm
If you cannot afford them, don’t bring them into this world.
Sami
Jun 03, 2020 02:36pm
Parents will settle with employers. Case over!
Javed
Jun 03, 2020 02:38pm
Now watch big money do it’s magic.
