DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 03, 2020

ICC must speak out against social injustice, insists Sammy

ReutersUpdated June 03, 2020

Email

“Now is not the time to be silent. I wanna hear u,” says former West Indies captain Darren Sammy. ⁠— AP/File
“Now is not the time to be silent. I wanna hear u,” says former West Indies captain Darren Sammy. ⁠— AP/File

LONDON: Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy has urged cricket’s global governing body and its member nations to speak out against social injustice following the death of an African-American man in US police custody on May 25.

The death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, after being pinned beneath a white officer’s knee for nearly nine minutes has reignited racial tensions in the United States and prompted condemnations from the world of sport.

“@ICC and all the other boards are you guys not seeing what’s happening to ppl like me? Are you not gonna speak against the social injustice against my kind...” Sammy said in a series of emotional tweets.

“Now is not the time to be silent. I wanna hear u,” the St Lucia all-rounder, who led West Indies to ICC Twenty20 World Cup titles in 2012 and 2016, said. The 36-year-old said that if the world of cricket, even after watching the video of Floyd’s death, did not take a stand, ”...you are also part of the problem”.

ICC officials were not immediately available for comment.

His former team-mate Chris Gayle also posted a statement on social media, saying “Black life matters just as any other life!”

Gayle said he had experienced racist abuse himself during the course of his long career.

“Even within teams as a Black man I get the end of the stick,” he said.

The England and Wales Cricket Board tweeted a photo of wicket-keeper Jos Buttler, spinner Adil Rashid and their Barbados-born quick Jofra Archer with the message: “We stand for diversity, We stand against racism.”

Published in Dawn, June 3rd, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Patriot
Jun 03, 2020 10:52am
Totally agree with Sammy. ICC should issue an unequivocal statement supporting the moment "Black Lives Matter".
Recommend 0
Singh
Jun 03, 2020 10:59am
These kind of Politics should not be involved in sports. Agree there is discrimination of Black people. But black people are NOT totally blameless.
Recommend 0
Babu
Jun 03, 2020 11:06am
Darren is right. We support your call for action.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

American backlash

American backlash

The fires burning across the US undermine its claim to be a model democracy.

Editorial

Updated June 03, 2020

An alarming decision

Instead of building healthcare capacity and mulling an effective way to curb transmission, the government is talking about tourism.

June 03, 2020

US press attacked

PUBLIC anger that erupted late last month over the death of George Floyd, who died after a policeman put his knee on...

June 03, 2020

Man for all seasons

FAROGH Naseem has resigned as law minister to represent the government in the presidential references filed against...

June 02, 2020

Agriculture mess

THE threat of food insecurity looms large as Pakistan faces multiple challenges to its agricultural sector, which...

Updated June 02, 2020

Fear of testing

The belief is that calling a Covid-19 testing team to one’s home or neighbourhood will invite judgement.

June 02, 2020

Spy games

IN the world of diplomacy, the declaration of consular staff as personae non grata by the host state is amongst the...