Sindh minister Ghulam Murtaza Baloch dies of Covid-19

Imtiaz AliJune 02, 2020

Sindh Minister for Human Settlement Ghulam Murtaza Baloch had been shifted to the ICU of a private hospital in Karachi after his health had deteriorated. — Photo courtesy Imtiaz Ali
Sindh Minister for Human Settlement Ghulam Murtaza Baloch had been shifted to the ICU of a private hospital in Karachi after his health had deteriorated. — Photo courtesy Imtiaz Ali

Sindh Minister for Human Settlement Ghulam Murtaza Baloch passed away on Tuesday days after contracting the coronavirus and being shifted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Karachi.

The news was confirmed by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, who grieved the loss of his colleague.

In a statement, he said: "Baloch died due to the coronavirus. He was a brave and diligent member of the PPP. It will be a difficult task to replace him."

Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab also offered his condolences.

In a tweet, he said: "Haji Ghulam Murtaza Baloch, our colleague in #Sindh cabinet has passed away today. He was suffering from #Covid-19. He was a genuine political worker & a very polite and humble human being."

PPP Sindh president Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said that Baloch's contributions to the party will always be remembered. He offered prayers for the deceased.

Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani said that Baloch will always be remembered for the hard work and contributions he made to the PPP. "Baloch was under treatment at a hospital after contracting the coronavirus," he added.

Baloch had tested positive for the virus on May 14. He had announced his diagnosis on Twitter and asked for prayers for a speedy recovery.

On May 23, he was shifted to the ICU of a private hospital in Karachi after his health started to deteriorate.

Earlier today, Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Munir Khan Orakzai passed away from heart failure in Kurram, days after recovering from the coronavirus.

Irfanullah Khan Orakzai, the deceased lawmaker's nephew, said his uncle had tested positive for the coronavirus in April but made a full recovery and last tested negative on May 8.

Irfanullah said when the family tried to wake Munir up for morning prayers, he did not respond, upon which he was immediately taken to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Mangoman
Jun 02, 2020 08:32pm
Surely the count of commoners at this rate is very very very high
John
Jun 02, 2020 08:39pm
This virus is real. Please take is seriously.
Zulfiqar
Jun 02, 2020 08:45pm
PTI leaders are still not taking coronavirus serious.. I hope Federal government should take some action to end this Corona from Pakistan..
