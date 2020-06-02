MNA Munir Khan Orakzai passes away days after recovering from coronavirus

Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Munir Khan Orakzai passed away from heart failure in Kurram on Tuesday, just days after the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) lawmaker had recovered from the coronavirus, according to his family.

Irfanullah Khan Orakzai, the deceased lawmaker's nephew, said his uncle had tested positive for the coronavirus in April but made a full recovery and last tested negative on May 8.

Irfanullah said when the family tried to wake Munir up for morning prayers, he did not respond, upon which he was immediately taken to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Munir, 61, hailed from Kurram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and was elected to NA-45 in the 2018 elections.

His funeral prayers will be held at his ancestral village, Manduri, in the afternoon. He is survived by his wife, five daughters and a son.

President Arif Alvi expressed "deep grief and sorrow" on the MNA's death, saying his services would be remembered, Radio Pakistan reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also expressed sadness over Munir's death. In a tweet, the premier's Special Assistant on Political Communication Dr Shehbaz Gill said that Prime Minister Imran conveyed his condolences to the deceased MNA's family.

KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan also expressed grief on Munir's death and offered his condolences to the deceased's family.