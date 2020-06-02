DAWN.COM

Violence erupts at US protests after Trump vows to bring in military

ReutersJune 02, 2020

US Secret Service uniformed division officers face demonstrators during a protests against the death in Minneapolis custody of George Floyd, near the White House in Washington, DC, on June 1, 2020. — Reuters
President Donald Trump on Monday vowed to use the US military to halt protests over the death of a black man in police custody, before law enforcement officers fired rubber bullets and tear gas to clear demonstrators and allow the president to walk to a church and pose for pictures.

But as darkness fell hours after the president’s remarks in the Rose Garden of the White House, violence erupted for a seventh night. Demonstrators set fire to a strip mall in Los Angeles and looted stores in New York City.

“Mayors and governors must establish an overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled,” Trump said. “If a city or state refuses to take the actions that are necessary to defend the life and property of their residents, then I will deploy the United States military and quickly solve the problem for them.”

Following his address Trump walked from the White House through the area that had been cleared for him to nearby St. John’s Episcopal Church, where he clutched a Bible as he posed for pictures with his daughter, Ivanka, and US Attorney General William Barr.

The presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church diocese in Washington DC, Michale Curry, was among those who criticised Trump’s use of the historic church for a photo opportunity.

“In so doing, he used a church building and the Holy Bible for partisan political purposes,” he said on Twitter. The church suffered minor fire damage during protests on Monday night.

The security forces that moved against protesters at the White House included National Guard military police, Secret Service, Department of Homeland Security police as well as District of Columbia police. The White House said it was clearing the area ahead of a curfew.

Protesters run from tear gas during a standoff in front of the Georgia State Capitol during the protest against the death in Minneapolis in police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in Atlanta, Georgia on June 1. — Reuters
A few hours after the Washington fracas, thousands of people marched through the streets of Brooklyn, shouting “justice now!” while cars drove alongside, some drivers honking in support.

Television images showed throngs smashing windows and looting luxury stores along Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, one of the cities toniest shopping districts, before the city’s 11 pm curfew. Mayor Bill de Blasio said the curfew would be moved to 8 pm on Tuesday.

Two police officers were struck by a car at a demonstration in Buffalo, New York, on Monday night. Erie county’s chief executive Mark Poloncarz said the driver and passengers of the vehicle were believed to be in custody. It was not immediately clear if the incident was intentional.

Fire in Hollywood

In Hollywood, dozens of people were shown in television images looting a drug store after the front door was smashed. Windows were shattered at a nearby Starbucks and two restaurants before suspects scattered as police arrived.

Anti-police brutality marches and rallies, which have turned violent after dark each night over the last week, erupted over the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American who died after a white policeman pinned his neck under a knee for nearly nine minutes.

A second autopsy ordered by Floyd’s family and released on Monday found his death was homicide by “mechanical asphyxiation”, or physical force that interfered with his oxygen supply. The report says three officers contributed to his death.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner later released autopsy findings that also called Floyd’s death homicide by asphyxiation. The county report said Floyd suffered cardiopulmonary arrest while being restrained by police and that he had arteriosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease, fentanyl intoxication and recent methamphetamine use.

Derek Chauvin, the 44-year-old Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on Floyd, was arrested on third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges. Three other officers involved in the arrest have not been charged.

Floyd’s death was the latest case of police brutality against black men caught on videotape and prompting an outcry over racism in US law enforcement.

It reignited simmering racial tensions in a politically divided country that has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with African Americans accounting for a disproportionately high number of cases.

Dozens of cities across the United States remain under curfews not seen since riots after the 1968 assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.

Comments (7)

Faraz
Jun 02, 2020 11:15am
Time for a regime change in US to get rid of the dictator who used force upon his people and the fundamental rights and lives of a marginalized community are at risk. The people of America deserve equal rights and democracy and the right to protest. All lives matter. Racism needs to end & that is only possible through a regime change. By the way US also has weapons of mass destruction.
Recommend
shamoon
Jun 02, 2020 11:23am
Every time the police in US kills black. I think they do not consider them as human beings. One other three officers must be put on trial of murder alongwith the main murderer. They have not given justic in past and the Police and Justice departmet always acquit the murderers. That is why the protests are not ending. They must had the mrdere and the accomplice. The video is so clear. They just need to pronounce sentences.
Recommend
jaredlee007
Jun 02, 2020 11:24am
Now holy book is being used as a tool in politics. A wise leader, instead of showing a holy book to cameras, would actually read what is in that holy book. Well, one message in that holy book (Bible) is to treat people equally and raise voice against injustices. This time nothing will stop people, they will seek justice. But ultimately China will be blamed for racism just like China was held responsible for Corona. Power makes people go crazy, and those who are already crazy lose their sanity. Then they lose control and then they lose every one around them. The same power brings them to their knees.
Recommend
Daniel's Pearl
Jun 02, 2020 11:31am
Modi vs Trump. Jury's out on who is more destructive for own country.
Recommend
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Jun 02, 2020 11:31am
In my view, Trump knows his days are numbered and cannot win the forthcoming election, so he was looking for excuses to create a controversial situation that will give him the power to postpone election. So he considered various options like war with Iran, political and financial dispute with China on coronavirus and race issue within the US, etc. In the end, he chose racial tension as a best option to postpone forthcoming election that he is most likely to lose - it's all part of dirty politics. This is my candid assessment after overseeing the situation for the last couple of months and how Trump's mind shifted in different directions. (Note: I regularly advocate my impartial views against injustice, inequality, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else - be aware of fake ID's!).
Recommend
Syed A. Mateen
Jun 02, 2020 11:35am
President Trump who himself is white skin should tender unconditional apology to the black skin people of America through a radio and television address and ensure black skin community of the United States of America that black-skin and white-skin people are equal for him and justice would be done with the family of Floyd who was killed by the white skin policeman.
Recommend
Anoop Shastri, Florida
Jun 02, 2020 11:39am
Indian diaspora is utterly confused here. We want to protest but white supremacists stare at us with suspicion and prejudice.
Recommend

