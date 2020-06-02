DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 02, 2020

Maryam asks govt to shed ‘Nawaz syndrome’, focus on Covid-19

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated June 02, 2020

Email

Explains that Nawaz takes walks because of strict advice from doctors. — DawnNewsTV/File
Explains that Nawaz takes walks because of strict advice from doctors. — DawnNewsTV/File

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz has urged the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government to come out of ‘Nawaz syndrome’ and utilise its energies to control the spread of Covid-19.

“While people are suffering & losing their lives not only to Corona but to unprecedented & unbelievable incompetence, criminal negligence & apathy, the government continues to incurably suffer from Nawaz Sharif syndrome,” Ms Nawaz said in a tweet on Monday.

Talking about a leaked picture of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at a roadside cafe in London that sparked a debate about his health, she said: “He walks because of strict advice from his doctors but you (PTI leaders) talk to cause distraction from the ongoing & impending disasters.”

Explains that Nawaz takes walks because of strict advice from doctors

She advised the government to get down to work. “Get down to work if you know how it is done, get help if you don’t.”

After the picture went viral on social media last Saturday, some PTI ministers and advisers have been targeting the former premier, claiming that he was in ‘good health’ and should come back to face corruption cases against him.

Uploading an image of news regarding possible phenomenal increase of coronavirus in Lahore, Maryam Nawaz said: “It is a classic and incorrigible case of highly misplaced priorities.”

According to a summary of primary and secondary health care department forwarded to the chief minister, six per cent of the total samples collected tested positive for Covid-19. In some towns, 14.7 per cent of the samples collected tested positive and there was not a single area in Lahore where the infection had not reached.

Published in Dawn, June 2nd, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Moeazze
Jun 02, 2020 09:19am
These corrupt convicted looking for excuses to make the people forget their deeds of corruption and conviction. Another drama by Nawaz's daughter.
Recommend 0
kamal chowkidar
Jun 02, 2020 09:19am
Next Prime Minister of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
momtaz
Jun 02, 2020 09:20am
Yes and steal more!
Recommend 0
Ihteshan Kayani
Jun 02, 2020 09:22am
Ma'am return our money and we won't name him again, ever.
Recommend 0
Syed Ghazanfar Abbas
Jun 02, 2020 09:24am
CV-19 is a new case. NS and family is a chronic case.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 02, 2020

Agriculture mess

THE threat of food insecurity looms large as Pakistan faces multiple challenges to its agricultural sector, which...

June 02, 2020

Fear of testing

AS confirmed Covid-19 cases rapidly increase across the country, a dangerous trend is emerging within communities:...

June 02, 2020

Spy games

IN the world of diplomacy, the declaration of consular staff as personae non grata by the host state is amongst the...

June 01, 2020

Resurgent militancy

MILITANCY is again beginning to cast a shadow over parts of the country, kindling fears of a return to the bad old...

June 01, 2020

Medicine policies

A RECENT article in this paper has raised some important questions pertaining to the pharma sector in Pakistan....

June 01, 2020

Keeping history alive

MUSEUMS provide a window to the past, allowing visitors to understand and interact with history. However, ever since...