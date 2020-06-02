Maryam asks govt to shed ‘Nawaz syndrome’, focus on Covid-19

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz has urged the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government to come out of ‘Nawaz syndrome’ and utilise its energies to control the spread of Covid-19.

“While people are suffering & losing their lives not only to Corona but to unprecedented & unbelievable incompetence, criminal negligence & apathy, the government continues to incurably suffer from Nawaz Sharif syndrome,” Ms Nawaz said in a tweet on Monday.

Talking about a leaked picture of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at a roadside cafe in London that sparked a debate about his health, she said: “He walks because of strict advice from his doctors but you (PTI leaders) talk to cause distraction from the ongoing & impending disasters.”

Explains that Nawaz takes walks because of strict advice from doctors

She advised the government to get down to work. “Get down to work if you know how it is done, get help if you don’t.”

After the picture went viral on social media last Saturday, some PTI ministers and advisers have been targeting the former premier, claiming that he was in ‘good health’ and should come back to face corruption cases against him.

Uploading an image of news regarding possible phenomenal increase of coronavirus in Lahore, Maryam Nawaz said: “It is a classic and incorrigible case of highly misplaced priorities.”

According to a summary of primary and secondary health care department forwarded to the chief minister, six per cent of the total samples collected tested positive for Covid-19. In some towns, 14.7 per cent of the samples collected tested positive and there was not a single area in Lahore where the infection had not reached.

Published in Dawn, June 2nd, 2020