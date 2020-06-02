DAWN.COM

JIT formed to investigate Balochistan lynching incident

The Newspaper's Staff CorrespondentUpdated June 02, 2020

Young man killed, two others suffer serious injuries; JIT to submit report to ATC in 15 days. — AFP/File
QUETTA: The Balochistan government has constituted a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe a lynching incident in which a young man was killed and two others suffered serious injuries here the other day.

A notification issued by the additional chief secretary home here on Sunday evening said the JIT had been constituted under Section 19(1) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

The eight-member JIT will investigate the unpleasant incident that took place in the Aliabad area of Hazara Town.

The first information report of the incident was registered under Sections 302, 324, 147 and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act at Police Station Brewery, Quetta.

The Federal Investigation Agency’s Financial Monitoring Unit, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and State Bank of Pakistan have been asked to assist the JIT for investigation of terrorism financing.

The JIT will submit its report to the anti-terrorism court in 15 working days. SSP Investigation Quetta Asad Nassar will head the JIT. Its other members will be one representative each of the Inter-Services Intelligence, Military Intelligence, Intell­igence Bureau, Special Branch and the Counter-Terrorism Department and investigation officers of the case.

Published in Dawn, June 2nd, 2020

