DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 01, 2020

Pakistan's inflation rate slows to 8.2pc year-on-year in May

ReutersUpdated June 01, 2020

Email

Petroleum prices have fallen drastically in Pakistan over the last few weeks, in line with global prices. — APP/File
Petroleum prices have fallen drastically in Pakistan over the last few weeks, in line with global prices. — APP/File

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation rate slowed to 8.2 per cent year-on-year in May, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said on Monday.

The inflation rate was 8.5pc in April, and currently stands at 10.94pc for the period from July to May, 2019-20.

CPI peaked in January, registering 14.56pc year-on-year. Food inflation, with a weight of 34.5pc in the overall number, was 12.24pc year-on-year for May, while transport inflation was recorded at -7.46pc for the same period.

Petroleum prices have fallen drastically in Pakistan over the last few weeks, in line with global prices.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a 8.5pc cut in petrol prices in the country.

More to follow.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
bhaRAT©
Jun 01, 2020 05:41pm
Reduction in petrol price to Rs 74.5 will further ease inflation. Petrol is Pakistan is now cheapest in South Asia and half the price of what it is in India in dollar terms.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 01, 2020

Resurgent militancy

MILITANCY is again beginning to cast a shadow over parts of the country, kindling fears of a return to the bad old...

June 01, 2020

Medicine policies

A RECENT article in this paper has raised some important questions pertaining to the pharma sector in Pakistan....

June 01, 2020

Keeping history alive

MUSEUMS provide a window to the past, allowing visitors to understand and interact with history. However, ever since...

May 30, 2020

New locust attack

A FRESH swarm of locusts is on its way from Africa to Pakistan. It is expected to arrive here in early July,...

May 30, 2020

Temple construction

THE announcement made recently that the construction of the Ram mandir in Ayodhya — upon the ruins of the Babri...

May 30, 2020

Trump on the warpath

AFTER his relentless verbal onslaught against the mainstream media, US President Donald Trump has unleashed his ...