DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 01, 2020

Farogh Naseem resigns as law minister, will represent govt in Justice Isa's reference case

Sanaullah KhanJune 01, 2020

Email

MQM-P leader Farogh Naseem was appointed as law minister after 2018 general elections. — DawnNewsTV/File
MQM-P leader Farogh Naseem on Monday said that he has resigned from his post as law minister on the "request of the prime minister of Pakistan".

Naseem has stepped down in order to represent the government in the presidential references filed against Supreme Court judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa. In an official statement, Naseem said: "I'll represent the federation in the case and therefore I have tendered my resignation as the law minister."

"I have no personal vendetta [against] any person, judge, bar council or a lawyer not even with Justice Qazi Faez Isa," he said further. "I will appear in the Honorable Court only as a lawyer to assist the Hon'ble Court."

Naseem's resignation has yet to be accepted by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Presidential references against Justice Isa, as well as a judge of the Sindh High Court and another of the Lahore High Court, were filed on the pretext of undeclared foreign assets last year.

Justice Isa reference can hurt entire judiciary, says SC judge

A set of petitions challenging the presidential reference filed against Justice Isa for not declaring three offshore properties in the name of his wife and children is currently being heard by a 10-member bench of the top court. The bench had last year issued notices to the federal government regarding the references, which have been filed in the Supreme Judicial Council.

Naseem was appointed as the law minister after he was elected in the 2018 general elections. He had resigned in November last year to represent the government in a case pertaining to the extension of Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa that was being heard by the Supreme Court.

After the case was decided, Naseem was sworn back into office.

Comments (11)

Indian Guy
Jun 01, 2020 01:47pm
We stand with Feaz Isa.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Jun 01, 2020 01:55pm
For him, resignation looks like a piece of cake.
Recommend 0
Asim
Jun 01, 2020 01:59pm
This govt is not serious about governance at all! Now we also have no law minister! What a joke this country has become. A general may be appointed i guess!
Recommend 0
muzammil
Jun 01, 2020 02:09pm
@Indian Guy, who is feaz?
Recommend 0
Solidarity
Jun 01, 2020 02:10pm
Express our solidarity with MQM
Recommend 0
Saad
Jun 01, 2020 02:10pm
Justice Isa failed to show the money trail for the said properties, however the government initiated the proceedings against him not because of the corruption but because they dont want him to become CJ So I dont see any reason to take any sides on this one
Recommend 0
Salman
Jun 01, 2020 02:24pm
@Indian Guy, that’s expected, but at least spell his name correctly
Recommend 0
Bipin
Jun 01, 2020 02:24pm
Isn't it happening second time within a year?
Recommend 0
Bilal Rana
Jun 01, 2020 02:35pm
What a joke. He resigns, rejoins, then resigns again and will rejoin again.
Recommend 0
Zak
Jun 01, 2020 02:38pm
Justice Isa should give money trail of UK properties ,if he has it.
Recommend 0
Danish
Jun 01, 2020 02:48pm
What kind of joke is whenever he feels resign and whe ever he feels joined cabinet. PTI gov is blackmailing by MQM to stay in Gov and some other parties aswell. Unstable Gov stable on creaches.
Recommend 0

