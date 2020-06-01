DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | June 01, 2020

SpaceX capsule with two astronauts docks with ISS

AgenciesUpdated June 01, 2020

Email

This photo provided by NASA shows Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, far right, with the crew already working at the International Space Station.—AP
This photo provided by NASA shows Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, far right, with the crew already working at the International Space Station.—AP

CAPE CANAVERAL: Just under 19 hours after launching from Florida, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule carrying NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley docked with the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday, marking the first US space capsule to do so with a crew since 2011.

The launch on Saturday by SpaceX, the private rocket company of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, represented another milestone for the reusable rockets it pioneered to make spaceflight less costly and more frequent.

It also marked the first time that commercially developed space vehicles — owned and operated by a private entity rather than NASA — have carried Americans into orbit.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the Kennedy Space Centre at 3:22pm on Saturday for the journey to the International Space Station. Just before liftoff, Hurley said, “SpaceX, we’re go for launch. Let’s light this candle,” paraphrasing the famous comment uttered on the launch pad in 1961 by Alan Shepard, the first American flown into space.

The mission will end government monopoly on space flights

The docking represented a triumph for the company founded by Musk in 2002. NASA hopes to build on such partnerships to usher in a new era of space travel.

“Soft capture”, the moment when the spacecraft makes first contact and starts latching with the target vehicle, occurred at 10:16am on Sunday, a little ahead of schedule.

At the time, the ISS was orbiting 422 kilometres over the border between Mongolia and northern China. A few minutes later, “hard capture” was achieved when the two spacecraft were joined with an airtight seal.

The two astronauts aboard the capsule were veterans of the Space Shuttle programme that was shuttered in 2011. “We copy, docking is complete,” said Hurley, the spacecraft commander.

“It’s been a real honour to be a small part of this nine-year endeavour since the last time a United States spaceship has docked with the International Space Station.”

Behnken and Hurley joined fellow NASA astronauts Chris Cassidy and two Russian cosmonauts on board the station.

The Crew Dragon capsule chased down the space station at speeds of 28,000kph before carefully aligning its orbital plane and slowing down to a crawl for the delicate docking procedure.

“I’m really quite overcome with emotion,” Musk said. “It’s been 18 years working towards this goal. This is hopefully the first step on a journey towards civilisation on Mars,” the SpaceX founder said.

In a brief interview from space, Hurley said that in keeping with tradition, he and Behnken had named the Crew Dragon capsule “Endeavour” after the retired space shuttle on which they both flew.

The mission, dubbed “Demo-2”, ends a government monopoly on space flight and is the final test flight before NASA certifies SpaceX’s capsule for regular crewed missions.

The mission comes amid the coronavirus crisis and protests in multiple US cities over the death of a black man in Minneapolis while he was being arrested by a white police officer.

President Donald Trump flew to Florida to watch the launch and delivered remarks to NASA and SpaceX employees on what he called a “special day”. Trump first addressed the protests, saying he understood “the pain people are feeling” but that he would not tolerate “mob violence”.

Trump praised Musk and said the launch “makes clear the commercial space industry is the future”. He also repeated his vow to send American astronauts back to the Moon in 2024 and eventually to Mars.

Published in Dawn, June 1st, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
MVM
Jun 01, 2020 08:25am
What a great accomplishment!
Recommend 0
Nathan
Jun 01, 2020 08:59am
Any Corvid-19 testing in space?
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

June 01, 2020

Resurgent militancy

MILITANCY is again beginning to cast a shadow over parts of the country, kindling fears of a return to the bad old...

June 01, 2020

Medicine policies

A RECENT article in this paper has raised some important questions pertaining to the pharma sector in Pakistan....

June 01, 2020

Keeping history alive

MUSEUMS provide a window to the past, allowing visitors to understand and interact with history. However, ever since...

May 30, 2020

New locust attack

A FRESH swarm of locusts is on its way from Africa to Pakistan. It is expected to arrive here in early July,...

May 30, 2020

Temple construction

THE announcement made recently that the construction of the Ram mandir in Ayodhya — upon the ruins of the Babri...

May 30, 2020

Trump on the warpath

AFTER his relentless verbal onslaught against the mainstream media, US President Donald Trump has unleashed his ...