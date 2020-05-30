Federal minister Shehryar Afridi tests positive for coronavirus

Minister for States and Frontier Regions (Safron) and Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, he announced on Twitter on Saturday.

"I have tested positive of Covid-19 & have isolated myself at home as per advice by medics," he wrote.

"I need prayers & blessings. May Allah almighty help save all my countrymen from the pandemic under my PM," the federal minister added.

His announcement comes weeks after Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had tested positive for Covid-19.

Both officials have since recovered from the coronavirus.

Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani, who himself went into isolation after being infected with the virus in March and subsequently recovered, tweeted a "get well soon" message to Afridi.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari also wished his colleague well on Twitter, saying that "You’re [Afridi] strong and will recover in no time InshaAllah".

So far 67,704 people across Pakistan have been infected with the virus that has killed more than 1,400 in the country.