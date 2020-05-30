DAWN.COM

Federal minister Shehryar Afridi tests positive for coronavirus

Dawn.comMay 30, 2020

Minister for States and Frontier Regions (Safron) and Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi (right) is the latest politician to test positive for coronavirus. — APP
Minister for States and Frontier Regions (Safron) and Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi (right) is the latest politician to test positive for coronavirus. — APP

Minister for States and Frontier Regions (Safron) and Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, he announced on Twitter on Saturday.

"I have tested positive of Covid-19 & have isolated myself at home as per advice by medics," he wrote.

"I need prayers & blessings. May Allah almighty help save all my countrymen from the pandemic under my PM," the federal minister added.

His announcement comes weeks after Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser had tested positive for Covid-19.

Both officials have since recovered from the coronavirus.

Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani, who himself went into isolation after being infected with the virus in March and subsequently recovered, tweeted a "get well soon" message to Afridi.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari also wished his colleague well on Twitter, saying that "You’re [Afridi] strong and will recover in no time InshaAllah".

So far 67,704 people across Pakistan have been infected with the virus that has killed more than 1,400 in the country.

John
May 30, 2020 06:01pm
Why and how are they infected? Are the dont following the SOP?
MG
May 30, 2020 06:03pm
I wish you a speedy recovery from across the border minister.
Ibrahim S.
May 30, 2020 06:17pm
When would the PTI government wake up to the reality
M. Saeed
May 30, 2020 06:20pm
Corona is for real. Let us accept it and do all the precautions without any laxity.
Haq
May 30, 2020 06:21pm
Wish Mr Afridi speedy recovery, admire his work as Frontline task force with tireless endeavors for the people.
