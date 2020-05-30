DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 30, 2020

Troops deployed as anti-racism protests spread in US

AFPUpdated May 30, 2020

Email

MINNEAPOLIS: Hund­reds of troops deployed to the streets of Minneapolis and St Paul on Friday after a third night of rioting over police brutality against African Americans left hundreds of shops damaged and a police station on fire.

After the angry demonstrations spread overnight to multiple US cities, from New York to Phoenix, President Donald Trump blasted local officials and labelled the protesters “thugs” and threatened a harsh crackdown.

Black leaders continued to express outrage over the videotaped death of George Floyd, 46, while handcuffed on the ground and in custody of Minneapolis police on Monday. He died after one officer kneeled on his neck for more than five minutes.

“People are angry, they are frustrated because this is not the first police killing they have seen around the country,” Al Sharpton, a prominent black rights activist, told MSNBC.

Trump indicated he would counter more street violence with more troops on the streets.

“These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won’t let that happen,” Trump tweeted. “Just spoke to (Minnesota) Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Twitter concealed that tweet, saying it violated its policy on ‘glorifying violence’.

Police station set ablaze

Overnight demonstrators broke through law enforcement barriers to overtake the Minneapolis police station where the four officers blamed for Floyd’s death were based.

A fire broke out and soon became an inferno that engulfed the structure.

The state’s national guard announced the 500 troops were being deployed on Friday morning for peacekeeping amid signs that the anger was nowhere near dissipating.

“Our troops are trained to protect life, preserve property and ensure people’s right to peacefully demonstrate,” said Major General Jon Jensen of the Minnesota National Guard.

Protests broke out in several cities across the country, including New York, where dozens of protesters were arrested; Phoenix, Memphis, and Denver.

In Louisville, Kentucky, seven people were hit by gunfire at a protest on Thursday over the death of Breonna Taylor — a black woman who was shot after police entered her home in March.

One of those wounded was in critical condition, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. It is not yet clear who fired the shots.

Pressure mounted on Minn­esota officials to arrest the four officers blamed for Floyd’s death. A video show­ed that after being detained on a non-violent charge of using a counterfeit banknote, Floyd was handcuffed, pinned to the ground and one officer held his knee tightly to his neck for more than five minutes until he went limp.

Published in Dawn, May 30th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Corona comes knocking

Corona comes knocking

Timelines have a strange way of telling their stories that are weighed down less by cases and more by faces.

Opinion

Editorial

May 30, 2020

New locust attack

A FRESH swarm of locusts is on its way from Africa to Pakistan. It is expected to arrive here in early July,...

May 30, 2020

Temple construction

THE announcement made recently that the construction of the Ram mandir in Ayodhya — upon the ruins of the Babri...

May 30, 2020

Trump on the warpath

AFTER his relentless verbal onslaught against the mainstream media, US President Donald Trump has unleashed his ...

May 29, 2020

US exit

A MAJOR development in the Afghan theatre has been the apparent US decision to speed up the withdrawal of troops ...

May 29, 2020

Police volte-face

SINCE the beginning of this year, events in Shikarpur, Sindh, offer an object lesson in why governments are so keen...

May 29, 2020

The plastic problem

LAST year, over 180 countries agreed to include mixed plastic scrap in the Basel Convention, which would make it ...