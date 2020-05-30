DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 30, 2020

Taliban storm Afghan border post, kill 14 security men

AFPUpdated May 30, 2020

Email

A government official says efforts to extend ceasefire are continuing. — AFP/File
A government official says efforts to extend ceasefire are continuing. — AFP/File

KABUL: Taliban fighters stormed an Afghan border post on Friday, killing at least 14 security force members, the militants and officials said.

It was the latest in a series of attacks since the end of a brief ceasefire.

Despite the clashes, Afghan authorities have vowed to press on with efforts to help reduce violence following the temporary pause in fighting.

“Last night the mujahideen carried out attacks against the newly established posts of the enemy in Dande Patan district of Paktia province,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter.

“The enemy has been recently trying to expand its rule in mujahideen territories,” he said, adding that two Taliban fighters were also killed.

A government official says efforts to extend ceasefire are continuing

Afghan officials confirmed that the attack in the early hours of Friday had killed 14 Afghan security force members.

Dande Patan district’s governor, Eid Mohammad Ahmadzai, said that 15 security force members and 20 Taliban fighters were killed in the fighting.

Officials had also accused the Taliban of carrying out two other raids on separate checkpoints on Thursday, killing 14 Afghan security force members, but the Taliban have not commented on those attacks.

A three-day truce offered by the militants officially ended late on Tuesday, with the overall lull in the country’s grinding violence largely holding, officials and experts have said.

The country’s National Security Council spokesman Javid Faisal said that efforts to extend the ceasefire were continuing.

“The detente that started during Eidul Fitr continues despite reports of scattered incidents to the contrary,” he said on Twitter.

“A ceasefire is a complex operational undertaking that requires significant and ongoing coordination to avoid incidents. Those efforts will continue.”

Afghan authorities have responded to the formal ceasefire by pushing forward with an agreed prisoner exchange, releasing some 1,000 Taliban prisoners this week, and with plans to release more in the coming days.

As part of the ongoing swap, the militants on Thursday released 80 Afghan policemen and soldiers they had been holding captive.

Published in Dawn, May 30th, 2020

Afghan War, Taliban Talks
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Thomas
May 30, 2020 08:35am
Poor Afghan soldiers, being used as proxies and pawns by a frustrated India to fight the Pushtun majority.
Recommend 0
Rajan
May 30, 2020 08:44am
@Thomas, The Afghans are facing Karma.
Recommend 0
Rajan
May 30, 2020 08:46am
@Thomas, India will keep recruiting 1000s of Afghan soldiers
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Corona comes knocking

Corona comes knocking

Timelines have a strange way of telling their stories that are weighed down less by cases and more by faces.

Opinion

Editorial

May 30, 2020

New locust attack

A FRESH swarm of locusts is on its way from Africa to Pakistan. It is expected to arrive here in early July,...

May 30, 2020

Temple construction

THE announcement made recently that the construction of the Ram mandir in Ayodhya — upon the ruins of the Babri...

May 30, 2020

Trump on the warpath

AFTER his relentless verbal onslaught against the mainstream media, US President Donald Trump has unleashed his ...

May 29, 2020

US exit

A MAJOR development in the Afghan theatre has been the apparent US decision to speed up the withdrawal of troops ...

May 29, 2020

Police volte-face

SINCE the beginning of this year, events in Shikarpur, Sindh, offer an object lesson in why governments are so keen...

May 29, 2020

The plastic problem

LAST year, over 180 countries agreed to include mixed plastic scrap in the Basel Convention, which would make it ...