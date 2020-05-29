DAWN.COM

Lahore doctor in her 20s treating Covid-19 patients passes away from virus

Kinza Malik | Ikram JunaidiUpdated May 29, 2020

Dr Sana Fatima. — Photo courtesy Kinza Malik
Dr Sana Fatima. — Photo courtesy Kinza Malik

A female doctor in her 20s died at a private hospital in Lahore after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the Punjab health department confirmed on Friday.

According to the health department, Dr Sana Fatima was treating Covid-19 patients at Fatima Memorial Hospital.

She was admitted to Doctors Hospital and Medical Centre on May 20 after testing positive for the virus and developing symptoms of its related disease — Covid-19. She died early morning today after her condition deteriorated, the department said.

Fatima was also a resident at Chughtai Lab, Lahore, and leaves behind a husband and a daughter.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Punjab health secretary Nabeel Awan expressed his condolences over the passing.

"The government is providing doctors with all the facilities. Doctors all over the world who are fighting the virus on the frontlines are dying. The situation in Pakistan is no different," he said.

Earlier this month, another doctor – a recent graduate from the Quaid-i-Azam Medical College in Bahawalpur – had died from the virus in Rawalpindi just days before she could begin her professional career with a house job.

Punjab has reported 29 deaths today, its highest single-day death toll so far, the health department said, adding that a majority of the cases were being reported in the provincial capital, Lahore. The province has reported a total of 22,964 cases since the virus first emerged in Pakistan on February 26.

Virus has claimed lives of 17 healthcare workers

Data from the health ministry — dated May 28 — shows that 17 medical professionals have died of Covid-19 in Pakistan out of a total 1,904 who tested positive; this figure included 299 nurses, 570 others healthcare staff and 1,035 doctors.

Of these, 1,037 were self-isolating and 171 were hospitalised; 167 were in stable condition while four were on ventilators. Further, 679 had recovered from the virus or were discharged from the hospital.

Sindh has reported the deaths of eight healthcare workers, the highest among provinces, with a total of 538 cases among medics.

On the other hand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has 552 cases among healthcare workers, the highest out of all the provinces, which include 249 doctors, 97 nurses and 205 other health workers.

Of the 1,904 doctors who tested positive for the virus in the country, 368 were performing duties in critical care wards while the remaining 1,536 were performing duties elsewhere.

Comments (21)

Fida
May 29, 2020 06:59pm
The high casulity among the healthcare workers is mostlly due to the timid policies of PTI lead government.
Bilal
May 29, 2020 07:15pm
Corruption at its best. Why cant we provide good quality PPE to our doctors
madan
May 29, 2020 08:08pm
Condolences from across the border. Sacrificed life for humanity.
Idris
May 29, 2020 08:08pm
RIP
Asif A. Shah
May 29, 2020 08:11pm
My condolences! What a loss!
ATIF
May 29, 2020 08:18pm
How her health got deteriorated so fast, who is going to investigate the matter, you can't just brush this under the carpet by just saying that the poor soul feel victim to covid 19, there is some serious flaw here... what went so wrong that they couldn't save her.
Chandra
May 29, 2020 08:19pm
Death of another true hero lost due to COVID19. May your soul RIP.
Syed Ghazanfar Abbas
May 29, 2020 08:22pm
Solute to her and her family.
sohail
May 29, 2020 08:26pm
all it takes ppe purchase
Sam
May 29, 2020 08:27pm
Please stop blaming lack of PPE for healthcare workers infection. I am a physician in USA and many of colleagues contracted the virus despite full PPE. people get exposed from asymptomatic colleagues also and from non aerosol methods. The death of the providers is sad. Hats off to all of them. Much respect.
Idris
May 29, 2020 08:31pm
Pakistan is running out of PPE and lectures India.
REALITY CHECK
May 29, 2020 08:35pm
Very sad to hear the death of a young Doctor.
Imran
May 29, 2020 08:38pm
@Bilal, “ Corruption at its best. Why cant we provide good quality PPE to our doctors” I am NHS doctor in UK. 85 doctors have died here due to COVID 19. No one is saying they died due to corruption. It’s an unpredictable and dangerous infection.
Bhaarteey
May 29, 2020 08:40pm
So so sorry ! These front line warriors are serving all over the world putting themselves into danger for trying to keep us alive. They deserve our best appreciation. SALUTE !!!
REALITY CHECK
May 29, 2020 08:42pm
So many deaths of Doctors and infections in Health workers should be a worrying signal for Pakistan Government. In India and Pakistan, infections are increasing. It appears that PPEs in Pakistan are not of required quality leading to large infections in health care workers. In India the deaths and infections of Doctors and other health care workers have come down when good quality Indian made PPEs are provided in abundance.
Bnn
May 29, 2020 08:42pm
Rather than worrying about India, Ik, and FM of pak must focus on this
CHELFLS
May 29, 2020 08:42pm
service above self. The world is flourish from any state because of such noble human.
Sony
May 29, 2020 08:47pm
A sorry state of affairs not PPE and we loose a very young doctor RIP
Patriot
May 29, 2020 08:47pm
So sad for such a young life to end so soon. Heartfelt condolences to her family.
Bipin
May 29, 2020 08:49pm
It's like loss of a fort, Doctors and other medical professionals are most vulnerable and their loss of life is depressing.
AKL
May 29, 2020 09:02pm
Sad and unfortunate
