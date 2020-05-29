DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 29, 2020

Lahore doctor in her 20s treating Covid-19 patients passes away from virus

Kinza Malik | Ikram JunaidiUpdated May 29, 2020

Email

Dr Sana Fatima. — Photo courtesy Kinza Malik
Dr Sana Fatima. — Photo courtesy Kinza Malik

A female doctor in her 20s died at a private hospital in Lahore after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the Punjab health department confirmed on Friday.

According to the health department, Dr Sana Fatima was treating Covid-19 patients at Fatima Memorial Hospital.

She was admitted to Doctors Hospital and Medical Centre on May 20 after testing positive for the virus and developing symptoms of its related disease — Covid-19. She died early morning today after her condition deteriorated, the department said.

Fatima was also a resident at Chughtai Lab, Lahore, and leaves behind a husband and a daughter.

Speaking to Dawn.com, Punjab health secretary Nabeel Awan expressed his condolences over the passing.

"The government is providing doctors with all the facilities. Doctors all over the world who are fighting the virus on the frontlines are dying. The situation in Pakistan is no different," he said.

Earlier this month, another doctor – a recent graduate from the Quaid-i-Azam Medical College in Bahawalpur – had died from the virus in Rawalpindi just days before she could begin her professional career with a house job.

Punjab has reported 29 deaths today, its highest single-day death toll so far, the health department said, adding that a majority of the cases were being reported in the provincial capital, Lahore. The province has reported a total of 22,964 cases since the virus first emerged in Pakistan on February 26.

Virus has claimed lives of 17 healthcare workers

Data from the health ministry — dated May 28 — shows that 17 medical professionals have died of Covid-19 in Pakistan out of a total 1,904 who tested positive; this figure included 299 nurses, 570 others healthcare staff and 1,035 doctors.

Of these, 1,037 were self-isolating and 171 were hospitalised; 167 were in stable condition while four were on ventilators. Further, 679 had recovered from the virus or were discharged from the hospital.

Sindh has reported the deaths of eight healthcare workers, the highest among provinces, with a total of 538 cases among medics.

On the other hand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has 552 cases among healthcare workers, the highest out of all the provinces, which include 249 doctors, 97 nurses and 205 other health workers.

Of the 1,904 doctors who tested positive for the virus in the country, 368 were performing duties in critical care wards while the remaining 1,536 were performing duties elsewhere.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fida
May 29, 2020 06:59pm
The high casulity among the healthcare workers is mostlly due to the timid policies of PTI lead government.
Recommend 0
Bilal
May 29, 2020 07:15pm
Corruption at its best. Why cant we provide good quality PPE to our doctors
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 29, 2020

US exit

A MAJOR development in the Afghan theatre has been the apparent US decision to speed up the withdrawal of troops ...

May 29, 2020

Police volte-face

SINCE the beginning of this year, events in Shikarpur, Sindh, offer an object lesson in why governments are so keen...

May 29, 2020

The plastic problem

LAST year, over 180 countries agreed to include mixed plastic scrap in the Basel Convention, which would make it ...

May 28, 2020

Trauma of families

THE trauma and grief that the families, relatives, friends and colleagues of those who lost their lives in the PIA...

May 28, 2020

Train danger

THE tragic accident at a railway crossing at Pattoki in Punjab on Tuesday is yet another reminder that once...