PPP moves FIA against blogger Cynthia Ritchie for 'slanderous' tweet on Benazir

PPP has filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) cybercrime wing against Cynthia D Ritchie, a blogger from the US who has based herself in Pakistan, for "hateful comments and slander" against former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

PPP Islamabad President Advocate Shakeel Abbasi filed the application on Thursday against Ritchie for posting on Twitter "very derogatory and slanderous remarks" about Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari's marital life.

Ritchie made the comment on a tweet discussing the recent violent confrontation between model Uzma Khan and a woman named Amna Usman, who accused the model of having a relationship with her husband of 13 years and used this allegation to justify her violent treatment of the model.

According to the PPP's application, Ritchie's remarks "have caused immense pain and agony to the millions of people who revere and pay their utmost respect to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto".

Ritchie's tweet garnered a strong reaction from PPP leaders and supporters, with Sherry Rehman saying: "Attributing such filth to a champion for women’s rights, a martyred prime minister degrades the writer of this bot-handle more than anything else."

The application has called for immediate action against Ritchie for her "untrue and false" remarks.

"Your office is requested to take immediate action and initiate proceedings against this woman as prescribed by the law and under your mandate."

"A photocopy of the tweet, a true portrayal of her sick and disgusting mind is attached with the application," Abbasi said in his letter.

A member of the FIA cybercrime wing confirmed the development to Dawn.com and said that the application is being forwarded to the relevant officials for further action.