PPP moves FIA against blogger Cynthia Ritchie for 'slanderous' tweet on Benazir

Javed HussainMay 29, 2020

According to the PPP's application, Ritchie's remarks "have caused immense pain and agony to the millions of people who revere and pay their utmost respect to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto". — Photo via Twitter
PPP has filed a complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) cybercrime wing against Cynthia D Ritchie, a blogger from the US who has based herself in Pakistan, for "hateful comments and slander" against former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

PPP Islamabad President Advocate Shakeel Abbasi filed the application on Thursday against Ritchie for posting on Twitter "very derogatory and slanderous remarks" about Bhutto and Asif Ali Zardari's marital life.

Ritchie made the comment on a tweet discussing the recent violent confrontation between model Uzma Khan and a woman named Amna Usman, who accused the model of having a relationship with her husband of 13 years and used this allegation to justify her violent treatment of the model.

According to the PPP's application, Ritchie's remarks "have caused immense pain and agony to the millions of people who revere and pay their utmost respect to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto".

Ritchie's tweet garnered a strong reaction from PPP leaders and supporters, with Sherry Rehman saying: "Attributing such filth to a champion for women’s rights, a martyred prime minister degrades the writer of this bot-handle more than anything else."

The application has called for immediate action against Ritchie for her "untrue and false" remarks.

"Your office is requested to take immediate action and initiate proceedings against this woman as prescribed by the law and under your mandate."

"A photocopy of the tweet, a true portrayal of her sick and disgusting mind is attached with the application," Abbasi said in his letter.

A member of the FIA cybercrime wing confirmed the development to Dawn.com and said that the application is being forwarded to the relevant officials for further action.

khurram
May 29, 2020 01:53pm
if mistakenly an expat is staying here in pak and building a positive image of pak .. the ppp dumbos are attacking her ..
Recommend 0
India
May 29, 2020 01:55pm
Truth always hurt
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
May 29, 2020 01:55pm
Cynthia is right to expose such mycologist mindset.
Recommend 0
Haseeb
May 29, 2020 01:56pm
She should be kicked out with immediate effect ..
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
May 29, 2020 01:59pm
Where is PPP support for Uzma Khan after violence and abuse on her and her sister?
Recommend 0
Azam Dora
May 29, 2020 02:04pm
As usual PPP is whining and trying to fume emotions of rudderless masses. Truth always hurts and most people are too blind to see it.
Recommend 0
Patriot
May 29, 2020 02:07pm
First Trump has a problem with twitter, now PPP!
Recommend 0
Mani
May 29, 2020 02:07pm
PPP is the worst ever thing to have happened to Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Shah
May 29, 2020 02:10pm
PPP thinks everyone is a subject to the dynasty
Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
May 29, 2020 02:21pm
The same PPP who sit with PML-N who was responsible for forging fake pictures of BB and distributing them through choppers.
Recommend 0
Pakman
May 29, 2020 02:25pm
The big question - Why did Benazir allow and endorse corruption? What kind of champion does that.
Recommend 0
Sindhi
May 29, 2020 02:25pm
We are not subjects or slaves of you PPP vaderas.
Recommend 0
Adda Saien
May 29, 2020 02:27pm
Cynthia is such a beautiful person. Shame on power intoxicated PPP.
Recommend 0
Sumair
May 29, 2020 02:28pm
Is what she saying a lie?
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
May 29, 2020 02:31pm
Let see the honest and credible action against the foreign writer.
Recommend 0

