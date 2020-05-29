DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 29, 2020

10pc of diabetics die within days of coronavirus hospitalisation, study suggests

AFPMay 29, 2020

Email

"The presence of diabetic complications and increased age increase the risk of death," researchers say. — Dawn/File
"The presence of diabetic complications and increased age increase the risk of death," researchers say. — Dawn/File

One in 10 diabetics with coronavirus dies within seven days of hospital admission, according to a study of more than 1,300 patients published on Friday in the journal Diabetologia.

Two-thirds of the patients were men, and the average age across both sexes was 70, the study found.

"The presence of diabetic complications and increased age increase the risk of death," the researchers said in a statement.

"Increased BMI" — body mass index, a ratio of height to weight — "is associated with both increased risk of needing mechanical ventilation and with increased risk of death," they said.

Worse blood sugar control in and of itself, however, did not seem to impact a patient's outcome.

So-called microvascular complications — affecting the eyes, kidney and nerves — were found in nearly half of the patients, who were admitted to 53 French hospitals from March 10 to March 31.

Problems related to larger arteries in the heart, brain and legs were reported in more than 40 per cent of the patients.

The presence of either type of complication doubled the risk of death by the seventh day of hospitalisation.

Patients over 75 years old were 14 times more likely to die than those 55 or younger.

By the seventh day of hospitalisation, a fifth of patients had been intubated on ventilators, and a tenth had died. Nearly a quarter of patients had been discharged home by this point.

The study confirmed that insulin and other treatments modifying blood sugar were not a risk factor for severe forms of Covid-19, and should be continued for persons with diabetes.

Other significant risk factors included heart disease, high blood pressure, and a history of lung disease.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 worldwide is approaching six million, with the actual number thought to be an order of magnitude higher.

More than 354,000 deaths have been registered.

In a grim signal to other countries hoping to exit lockdown, South Korea reimposed social distancing rules this week after a spike in new cases.

Coronavirus
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

May 29, 2020

US exit

A MAJOR development in the Afghan theatre has been the apparent US decision to speed up the withdrawal of troops ...

May 29, 2020

Police volte-face

SINCE the beginning of this year, events in Shikarpur, Sindh, offer an object lesson in why governments are so keen...

May 29, 2020

The plastic problem

LAST year, over 180 countries agreed to include mixed plastic scrap in the Basel Convention, which would make it ...

May 28, 2020

Trauma of families

THE trauma and grief that the families, relatives, friends and colleagues of those who lost their lives in the PIA...

May 28, 2020

Train danger

THE tragic accident at a railway crossing at Pattoki in Punjab on Tuesday is yet another reminder that once...