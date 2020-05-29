DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | May 29, 2020

14 Afghan security men killed in two attacks

AgenciesUpdated May 29, 2020

Email

“The Taliban have also suffered casualties,” says government spokesperson. — AFP/File
“The Taliban have also suffered casualties,” says government spokesperson. — AFP/File

KABUL: Fourteen members of the Afghan security forces were killed in two separate attacks on Thurs­day in the first deadly ass­aults officials have blamed on the Taliban since the end of a three-day ceasefire.

The temporary truce ended on Tuesday but an overall lull in the country’s grinding violence has largely held despite the latest attacks, raising hopes the militants and Kabul could soon start much-delayed peace talks.

Taliban fighters attacked a checkpoint in Parwan, north of the capital, early on Thursday, said Waheeda Shahkar, spokeswoman to the provincial governor.

“The Taliban have also suffered casualties,” she said, adding that seven members of the Afghan forces died.

District police chief Hussain Shah said Taliban fighters set fire to the checkpoint, killing five security force personnel. Two more were shot dead.

In the western city of Farah, Taliban gunmen mounted an attack on a police post, killing seven policemen, provincial police spokesman Mohibullah Mohib said.

“Eight Taliban fighters were also killed in the clash that lasted for half-an-hour,” he said, adding that four policemen survived the attack.

The Taliban did not comment on the attacks immediately. But Afghan government officials said the incidents were minor and the truce could still hold.

Afghan security forces, however, carried out air strikes in the south on Wednesday that police said had killed 18 “militants”.

According to Afghan­istan’s Independent Human Rights Commission, civilian casualties fell by 80 per cent during the short truce.

Kabul-based political analyst Sayed Nasir Musawi said he expected the militants to ultimately reduce attacks, without officially extending the ceasefire. “Unofficially this ceasefire will continue and we will have a meaningful reduction in violence,” he said.

He added that the earlier truce offer from the Taliban was a signal to the Afghan government and the United States that they were ready to start peace talks.

Afghan authorities have responded to the ceasefire by pushing forward with an agreed prisoner exchange, releasing some 1,000 Taliban prisoners this week, with plans to release more in the coming days.

A Taliban delegation was in Kabul on Thursday to discuss the prisoner swap with government officials, Nat­ional Security Council spokesman Javid Faisal said.

The ceasefire is not over yet; there have been violations because it is a complicated technical process that requires good coordination between both sides, he added.

The ongoing exchange is part of a US-Taliban deal signed in February, which excluded the Afghan government.

Kabul had already freed about 1,000 Taliban inmates before the ceasefire, while the insurgents had released about 300 government captives.

Published in Dawn, May 29th, 2020

Afghan War, Taliban Talks
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
1000 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Testing for the virus

Testing for the virus

The old reflex to carve out islands of respite for the elites from all pressing public health problems is starting to kick in.

Opinion

Editorial

May 29, 2020

US exit

A MAJOR development in the Afghan theatre has been the apparent US decision to speed up the withdrawal of troops ...

May 29, 2020

Police volte-face

SINCE the beginning of this year, events in Shikarpur, Sindh, offer an object lesson in why governments are so keen...

May 29, 2020

The plastic problem

LAST year, over 180 countries agreed to include mixed plastic scrap in the Basel Convention, which would make it ...

May 28, 2020

Trauma of families

THE trauma and grief that the families, relatives, friends and colleagues of those who lost their lives in the PIA...

May 28, 2020

Train danger

THE tragic accident at a railway crossing at Pattoki in Punjab on Tuesday is yet another reminder that once...