PIA teams recover cockpit voice recorder a week after devastating plane crash

Dawn.comMay 28, 2020

In the present case, the CVR is of more importance because it records all sounds, including pilots’ conversations, in the cockpit. — Photo courtesy PIA Twitter account
The cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of the ill-fated PK-8303, which crashed in Karachi last week, has been recovered from the debris, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) said on Thursday.

The national carrier, in a tweet, said that PIA teams, aided by Airbus experts, had been searching "extensively" for the recorder, which will now be handed over to the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB).

"This will be a key component in the Air Crash Investigation," the tweet read. "PIA teams were searching extensively for CVR aided by Airbus team."

Last week, the Airbus A-320 aircraft that had flown from Lahore, crashed into Model Colony, a residential area near the Karachi airport, after both its engines apparently failed. Only two people survived the devastating crash out of the 99 passengers and crew members on board. The remaining 97 were killed and DNA tests are underway to identify the victims.

The plane made failed attempts to land at the Karachi airport before the crash. Authorities had recovered the flight data recorder (FDR) of the ill-fated aircraft on the day of the crash, but could not find the CVR.

Both FDR and CVR are the two key components of the ‘black box’ of an aircraft. In the present case, the CVR is of more importance because it records all sounds, including pilots’ conversations, in the cockpit.

PIA and AAIB teams along with an 11-member team of Airbus experts and engineers have been scouring the site of the crash for the past three days in order to collect evidence which would help determine the cause of the crash.

Comments (8)

ABCD
May 28, 2020 04:18pm
Well done IK, you made it possible to find this thing.
Recommend 0
Moiz
May 28, 2020 04:22pm
PALPA pilots should be able to decode conversation. Saeed Ghani should lead the investigation. Bilawal should announce the investigation report.
Recommend 0
blunt
May 28, 2020 04:24pm
who will ensure that the recorder has not been tempered with during the one week since it lost?
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
May 28, 2020 04:31pm
Too little, too late.
Recommend 0
Brownman
May 28, 2020 04:35pm
Was it recovered or produced?
Recommend 0
ON .
May 28, 2020 04:54pm
Just 1 week to recover black box. Kudos
Recommend 0
Moeazze
May 28, 2020 05:04pm
Good news to complete the investigation. The key to this investigation is to find why and how the first landing failed that resulted in engine damage and subsequent engine failures leading to crash.
Recommend 0
LgbtqX
May 28, 2020 05:15pm
Airbus people knew exactly where it located.
Recommend 0

